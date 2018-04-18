Dr. Phillips is the perfect neighborhood for restaurant lovers 

Between the celebrated “Restaurant Row” stretch of Sand Lake Road and the ever-growing string of higher-end boîtes and steakhouses along Dr. Phillips Boulevard, this has become the neighborhood to visit if you’re looking for a festive restaurant experience. Rapid growth has created traffic woes along the main strip, though, so if you’re looking to satisfy those bougie appetites, screw your patience to the sticking place. In November each year, the Dellagio Town Center hosts A Taste of Dr. Phillips, where you can taste it all at once.

Bartaco

7600 Dr. Phillips Blvd., 407-801-8226, bartaco.com

Chill taquería inspired by the beach culture of Brazil, Uruguay and Southern California.

Slate

8323 W. Sand Lake Road, 407-500-7528, slateorlando.com

Handsomely appointed restaurant serves up safe, seasonal, well-executed fare.

Urbain 40

8000 Via Dellagio Way, 407-872-2640, urbain40.com

The Jazz Age speakeasy feel is in full swing at Urbain 40, an exquisite room serving upscale global cuisine.

Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi

7972 Via Dellagio Way, 407-370-3359, dragonflyrestaurants.com

They come for meats perfectly blistered over binchotan charcoal and artfully rolled sushi.

Le Café de Paris

5170 Dr. Phillips Blvd., 407-293-2326, shopcafeparis.com

A recent renovation means more space in which to enjoy French pastries, sandwiches and soups.

Rocco's Tacos and Tequila Bar

7468 W. Sand Lake Road, 407-226-0550, roccostacos.com

The bar stocking more than 400 types of tequila keeps this joint raucous most nights.

The Whiskey

7563 W. Sand Lake Road, 407-930-6517, downatthewhiskey.com

For those given to pairing gourmet burgers with whiskey-forward craft cocktails.

Peperoncino

7988 Via Dellagio Way, 407-440-2856, peperoncinocucina.com

The narrow space is reminiscent of eateries in Italy, but the menu gives Old World-inspired cuisine a refreshing breath of life.

Cedar's Restaurant

7732 W. Sand Lake Road, 407-351-6000, orlandocedars.com

Their spin on traditional Lebanese brings a splendid lightness of texture and flavor to familiar dishes.

Rasa

7730 W. Sand Lake Road, 407-930-0402, eatatrasa.com

Combines the joy of Malaysian food-stall choices with a slick, clean presentation.

Kokino Tapas & Cocktails

7705 Turkey Lake Road, 407-270-9199, kokinorestaurant.com

Swanky Latin-Asian tapas spot serves pleasing plates to the late-night crowd.

Roy's Restaurant

7760 W. Sand Lake Road, 407-352-4844, roysrestaurant.com

Roy Yamaguchi's Hawaiian hospitality transforms meals into experiences.

Eddie V's Prime Seafood

7488 W. Sand Lake Road, 407-355-3011, eddiev.com

Steaks thick as a brick and big, beautiful seafood.

The Pharmacy

8060 Via Dellagio Way, 407-985-2972, thepharmacyorlando.com

One of the best joints in town is cleverly disguised behind a pair of innocent elevator doors. Creativity starts in the kitchen and continues with stiff craft cocktails.