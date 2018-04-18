April 18, 2018 Special Issues » College Guide

Email
Print
Share
1000w_bartlettimage-slate-3527.jpg

Photo by Rob Bartlett

Dr. Phillips is the perfect neighborhood for restaurant lovers 

By

Between the celebrated “Restaurant Row” stretch of Sand Lake Road and the ever-growing string of higher-end boîtes and steakhouses along Dr. Phillips Boulevard, this has become the neighborhood to visit if you’re looking for a festive restaurant experience. Rapid growth has created traffic woes along the main strip, though, so if you’re looking to satisfy those bougie appetites, screw your patience to the sticking place. In November each year, the Dellagio Town Center hosts A Taste of Dr. Phillips, where you can taste it all at once.

Bartaco

7600 Dr. Phillips Blvd., 407-801-8226, bartaco.com

Chill taquería inspired by the beach culture of Brazil, Uruguay and Southern California.

Slate

8323 W. Sand Lake Road, 407-500-7528, slateorlando.com

Handsomely appointed restaurant serves up safe, seasonal, well-executed fare.

Urbain 40

8000 Via Dellagio Way, 407-872-2640, urbain40.com

The Jazz Age speakeasy feel is in full swing at Urbain 40, an exquisite room serving upscale global cuisine.

Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi

7972 Via Dellagio Way, 407-370-3359, dragonflyrestaurants.com

They come for meats perfectly blistered over binchotan charcoal and artfully rolled sushi.

Le Café de Paris

5170 Dr. Phillips Blvd., 407-293-2326, shopcafeparis.com

A recent renovation means more space in which to enjoy French pastries, sandwiches and soups.

Rocco's Tacos and Tequila Bar

7468 W. Sand Lake Road, 407-226-0550, roccostacos.com

The bar stocking more than 400 types of tequila keeps this joint raucous most nights.

The Whiskey

7563 W. Sand Lake Road, 407-930-6517, downatthewhiskey.com

For those given to pairing gourmet burgers with whiskey-forward craft cocktails.

Peperoncino

7988 Via Dellagio Way, 407-440-2856, peperoncinocucina.com

The narrow space is reminiscent of eateries in Italy, but the menu gives Old World-inspired cuisine a refreshing breath of life.

Cedar's Restaurant

7732 W. Sand Lake Road, 407-351-6000, orlandocedars.com

Their spin on traditional Lebanese brings a splendid lightness of texture and flavor to familiar dishes.

Rasa

7730 W. Sand Lake Road, 407-930-0402, eatatrasa.com

Combines the joy of Malaysian food-stall choices with a slick, clean presentation.

Kokino Tapas & Cocktails

7705 Turkey Lake Road, 407-270-9199, kokinorestaurant.com

Swanky Latin-Asian tapas spot serves pleasing plates to the late-night crowd.

Roy's Restaurant

7760 W. Sand Lake Road, 407-352-4844, roysrestaurant.com

Roy Yamaguchi's Hawaiian hospitality transforms meals into experiences.

Eddie V's Prime Seafood

7488 W. Sand Lake Road, 407-355-3011, eddiev.com

Steaks thick as a brick and big, beautiful seafood.

The Pharmacy

8060 Via Dellagio Way, 407-985-2972, thepharmacyorlando.com

One of the best joints in town is cleverly disguised behind a pair of innocent elevator doors. Creativity starts in the kitchen and continues with stiff craft cocktails.

Jump to comments

Tags:

More College Guide »

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation