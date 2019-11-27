November 27, 2019 Food & Drink » Tip Jar

click to enlarge taglish-filipinofriedchicken.jpg

Filipino fried chicken sandwich photo via Taglish/Facebook

Dr. Phillips gets a Domu on Black Friday, Taglish Filipino-American opens at Lotte Plaza Market, and more Orlando food news 

OPENINGS

Taglish, the Filipino-American eatery by former Bento Group culinary director Mike Collantes and Bento Group's Jimmy and Johnny Tung, has opened inside Lotte Plaza Market ...

El Vic's Kitchen is open and serving its Indian-influenced "modern global cuisine" for breakfast, lunch and dinner on Edgewater Drive in College Park ...

The owners of Taverna Opa and Tapa Toro will open Kavas Taco + Tequila, a Mexican concept opening next September at Pointe Orlando ... The new Norman's won't open in the old Bravo! Cucina Italiana space in Dr. Phillips early next year but, rather, in late summer/early fall ...

Look for San Julian's Hills Coffee, serving beans cultivated in San Julian Caldas in Colombia, to open in the old Brownierie space in Winter Park's Lakeside Crossing ...

NY Bagel & Deli has opened on Gateway Avenue in the Williamsburg neighborhood ...

StreetWise Urban Food, serving "urban food favorites" and breakfast all day Monday-Saturday, has opened on Hoffner Avenue in Belle Isle ...

Domu Dr. Phillips will open to the public on Black Friday.

NEWS

4 Rivers Smokehouse has made its vegan "Beyond Burnt Ends" sandwich available at all 14 locations ... Speaking of burnt ends, Beefy King has reopened after an arsonist set fire to the beloved sandwich institution.

EVENTS

James Beard Award winners and nominees gather for the Friends of James Beard Dinner Friday, Dec. 6, at 6:30 p.m. at Ravello at the Four Seasons Resort. Resort chefs Fabrizio Schenardi, Rabii Saber and Ryan Schelling join guest chefs Jeannie Pierola (Edison: Food + Drink Lab, Tampa), Jonathan Sawyer (The Greenhouse Tavern, Cleveland) and Kevin Fonzo (La Tavola) for a six-course meal with pairings. Cost is $250 ...

Ramen Rumble 3 goes off at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at the Osprey Tavern. Chefs Denni Cha (Kaizen Izakaya), Rhys Gawlak (Swine & Sons) and Jundel Dumancas (Kai Asian Street Fare) will battle it out. Cost is $45 ...

Jaleo hosts its very first wine dinner Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m. and, no surprise, it'll feature a Spanish winery. The five-course meal will be paired with wines from Ontañón, a fifth-generation family-operated winery in the Rioja Baja region of Spain.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to dining@orlandoweekly.com

This story appears in the Nov. 27, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.

