August 10, 2018 Special Issues » Newcomers Guide

Email
Print
Share
screen_shot_2018-08-09_at_3.37.00_pm.png

Photo by Hannah Lim

Don’t leave your very good boy behind when you’re out and about 

Doglando

By

There are plenty of dog-friendly places in Orlando that both you and your best friend will love. Here are a few of our favorite local dog hangouts ... that are also great for humans.

Go for a ride!

Wekiva Island has everything you need for the perfect day on (or just near) the water: cabanas, crystal-clear springs, cocktails and more. Even better, your dog is welcome to spend the day here with you exploring all the island has to offer. Head over on "Wekiva Wednesdays" to enjoy craft beer from local breweries (1014 Miami Springs Drive, Longwood). Or, if your pooch is even more adventurous, head to the Paddling Center at Shingle Creek for a day on the water paddleboarding, canoeing or kayaking. Cruise through the shady creek and enjoy the outdoors with your best friend. Your dog will appreciate getting to spend the day with you on the winding canals (4266 W. Vine St., Kissimmee).

Parks for the little puppers

Sometimes the big dogs at the dog park play too rough for your little guy. Luckily, there are often separate small dog areas fenced off inside where just the smaller breeds can get together and pal around – both Lake Baldwin Park Dog Park (formerly Fleet Peeples Park) and Paw Park in Sanford have them. And Park of the Americas, near the Orlando Executive Airport, has an extra nice and very large small dog area (you get what we mean there) with a covered gazebo for shade in the summer. Let your mini-pins and Yorkies off the leash to romp around with some puppers their own size.

Do you even dog, bro?

If you're just thinking about adopting a dog – and it goes without saying: Adopt, don't shop – or if you're ready to add to your pack, here's a list of places to meet furry new friends.

Orange County Animal Services

2769 Conroy Road, 407-836-3111, ocnetpets.com

Since this is the county-operated shelter, it's not just a great place to meet a new doggo – it's also the first place to check if your pet runs away or gets lost.

Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando

2727 Conroy Road, 407-351-7722, petallianceorlando.org

Right across the way from OCAS, you can also check out the large Pet Alliance shelter.

Florida Little Dog Rescue Group

floridalittledogrescue.com

Contact this foster-and-adopt group if you want a pocket-size pooch.

Greyhound Pets of America of Greater Orlando

1260 S. Ronald Reagan Blvd., Longwood, 407-332-4754, greyhoundpetsorlando.org

Give a happy home to a retired racing greyhound.

Central Florida Pug Rescue

centralfloridapugrescue.org

If you can't get enough of those little flat faces and short little legs, contact this rescue-and-foster group.

Orlando Bully Rescue

orlandobullyrescue.com

Orlando Bullies aims not only to help find homes for abandoned and surrendered pit bulls, but also to help educate on the loyal and loving nature of this misunderstood breed.

Drink and dine with dog

Pup-friendly patios are aplenty in Orlando, but here are just a few of our faves for yappy hour or canine-and-dine. Remember, some people aren't lucky enough to have a dog of their own; this is your chance to share your well-behaved pet with those poor souls.

903 Mills Market, 903 S. Mills Ave., 407-898-4392

Burton's Thornton Park, 801 E. Washington St., 407-412-5140

Dexter's of Thornton Park, 808 E. Washington St., 407-648-2777

The Falcon Bar & Gallery, 819 E. Washington St., 407-423-3060

The Gnarly Barley, 7431 S. Orange Ave., 407-854-4999

The Greek Corner, 1600 N. Orange Ave., 407-228-0303

Jade New Asian Bistro, 2425 Edgewater Drive, 407-422-7968

The Lucky Lure, 1427 N. Orange Ave., 407-250-6949

Roque Pub, 3076 Curry Ford Road, 407-985-3778

The Wine Room, 270 S. Park Ave., Winter Park, 407-696-9463

Wop's Hops Brewing, 419 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford, 407-878-7819

Jump to comments

More in Newcomers Guide

Tags:

  |  

More Newcomers Guide »

Latest in Newcomers Guide

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation