'Dolemite Is My Name,' ’80s Halloween Classics, 'Cirque du Soleil: Luzia' and more films events in Orlando 

'80s Halloween Classics Triple feature of Halloween classics like Beetlejuice, From Beyond and Return of the Living Dead. Friday, 6:30 pm; The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.; free; facebook.com/thenook onrobinson.

Cirque du Soleil: Luzia Filmed performance of Cirque du Soleil's show inspired by Mexican culture and folklore. Tuesday, 7 pm; multiple locations; $16; fathomevents.com.

Cult Classics: Blade II Guillermo del Toro directs Wesley Snipes in the high-water mark of the Blade franchise. Tuesday, 9:30 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $9; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Dolemite Is My Name Eddie Murphy stars as Rudy Ray Moore in a biopic covering the creation of Moore's enduring character, Dolemite. Through Thursday; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Halloween Movieola: The Nightmare Before Christmas Celebrate Halloween with Jack Skellington, Halloweentown's beloved king, who has become bored with the same annual routine. Saturday, 7 pm; Lake Eola Park, 195 N. Rosalind Ave.; free.

Midnight Movies: Halloween III: Season of the Witch The black sheep of the series, this film does not have Michael Myers in it, instead focusing on a shady costume company making deadly masks. Saturday, 11:59 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Movie Monday: Harry Potter & the Deathly Hallows Part 1 Free screening of the penultimate Harry Potter picture. Monday, 7 pm; À La Cart, 609 Irvington Ave.; free; 407-776-4693; alacartorlando.com.

Movie Thursday: Scream Make-up date for a screening of Wes Craven's deconstruction of the slasher genre. Thursday, 7:30 pm; A La Cart, 609 Irvington Ave.; free.

Movies at the Mennello: Male and Female Screening of Cecil B. DeMille's 1919 silent film starring Gloria Swanson that explores gender relations and social class. Friday, 6 pm; Mennello Museum of American Art, 900 E. Princeton St.; free; 407-246-4278; mennellomuseum.com.

Orlando Film Festival More than a week of screenings, panels, workshops, parties and more. Through Thursday; Cobb Plaza Cinema Café 12, 155 S. Orange Ave.; $20-$300; 407-982-5444; orlandofilmfest.com.

Parasite Bong Joon-ho's Palme d'Or-winning film in which the class dynamic between two families is thrown off by an interloper. Opens Friday; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Spirited Away Hayao Miyazaki's award-winning animated feature about a human girl who gets a job at a spa in the spirit realm. Sunday, 12:55 pm, Monday, 7 pm; multiple locations; $12.50; fathomevents.com.

Western Stars Bruce Springsteen and his band play 13 songs from his latest album. Wednesday, 4 & 7 pm; multiple locations; $13.31; fathomevents.com.