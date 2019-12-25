December 25, 2019 Movies » Movie Reviews & Stories

click to enlarge Jodie Whittaker as Doctor Who

Photo courtesy BBC America

Jodie Whittaker as Doctor Who

'Doctor Who' Season 12 premiere, plus more Orlando film events for the week of Dec. 25-31 

2019 Sundance Shorts Screening of seven short films selected from the Sundance Film Festival lineup. Monday, Jan. 6, 6:30 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Doctor Who Season 12 Premiere Special big-screen premiere of the first episode of the new season, followed by a live Q&A with Jodie Whittaker, Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill. Sunday, Jan. 5, 2 pm; multiple locations; $14; fathomevents.com.

Harry Potter & the Goblet of Fire in Concert The Orlando Philharmonic plays the score of the film live as it screens. Saturday, Dec. 28, 8 pm, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $45.50-$75.50; 844-513-2014; drphillipscenter.org.

Movie Monday: Bridesmaids Screening of the 2011 Paul Feig comedy, starring Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph. Monday, Jan. 6, 7 pm; À La Cart, 609 Irvington Ave.; free; 407-776-4693; alacartorlando.com.

Movie Monday: Pirates of the Caribbean Free screening of the first Jack Sparrow picture. Monday, Dec. 30, 7 pm; À La Cart, 609 Irvington Ave.; free; 407-776-4693; alacartorlando.com.

Mystify: Michael Hutchence A powerfully intimate look at the life of the renowned INXS frontman. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 7 pm; multiple locations; $18; fathomevents.com.

Uncomfortable Brunch: Dancer in the Dark Björk stars and performs the soundtrack to this heartwrenching tale about an immigrant factory worker who is going blind. Sunday, Jan. 5, noon; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $9; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Uncut Gems Adam Sandler stars as a New York jeweler who must balance business and family in his pursuit of a big score. Opens Wednesday, Dec. 25; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

