'Doctor Who' Season 12 premiere, plus more Orlando film events for the week of Dec. 25-31 

2019 Sundance Shorts Screening of seven short films selected from the Sundance Film Festival lineup. Monday, Jan. 6, 6:30 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
Doctor Who Season 12 Premiere Special big-screen premiere of the first episode of the new season, followed by a live Q&A with Jodie Whittaker, Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill. Sunday, Jan. 5, 2 pm; multiple locations; $14; fathomevents.com.
Harry Potter & the Goblet of Fire in Concert The Orlando Philharmonic plays the score of the film live as it screens. Saturday, Dec. 28, 8 pm, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $45.50-$75.50; 844-513-2014; drphillipscenter.org.
Movie Monday: Bridesmaids Screening of the 2011 Paul Feig comedy, starring Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph. Monday, Jan. 6, 7 pm; À La Cart, 609 Irvington Ave.; free; 407-776-4693; alacartorlando.com.
Movie Monday: Pirates of the Caribbean Free screening of the first Jack Sparrow picture. Monday, Dec. 30, 7 pm; À La Cart, 609 Irvington Ave.; free; 407-776-4693; alacartorlando.com.
Mystify: Michael Hutchence A powerfully intimate look at the life of the renowned INXS frontman. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 7 pm; multiple locations; $18; fathomevents.com.
Uncomfortable Brunch: Dancer in the Dark Björk stars and performs the soundtrack to this heartwrenching tale about an immigrant factory worker who is going blind. Sunday, Jan. 5, noon; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $9; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
Uncut Gems Adam Sandler stars as a New York jeweler who must balance business and family in his pursuit of a big score. Opens Wednesday, Dec. 25; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
