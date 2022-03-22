Disney responds to planned 'Don't Say Gay' bill walkout at Walt Disney World 

"Disney Parks, Experiences and Products is committed to creating experiences that support family values for every family, and will not stand for discrimination in any form," the company shared in a post to Walt Disney World's Facebook page. "We oppose any legislation that infringes on basic human rights, and stand in solidarity and support our LGBTQIA+ Cast, Crew, and Imagineers and fans who make their voices heard today and every day."



The walkout comes after Disney remained publicly silent on the controversial bill barring discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in Florida schools. CEO Bob Chapek revealed that he had worked behind-the-scenes to influence legislators against the bill, though he admitted his strategy was flawed after the bill passed.



Disney's public admonishment of Florida legislators and planned pause on political donations led Gov. Ron DeSantis to accuse the company of being in thrall to the Communist Party of China. Workers accusations and demands are far more in the realm of reality, asking Disney to rethink its political power and push for the protection of LGBTQ employees.



Walkout organizers took credit for the turn in Disney's messaging, saying it was the result of their own work with corporate higher-ups.



"We support these messages. They were tirelessly advocated for by our own LGBTQIA+ co-workers to show support today," they wrote on Twitter. "It's an act of magic and is a true marker of how far we've pushed."





It's an act of magic and is a true marker of how far we've pushed https://t.co/CyXskTb4LX — Disney Walkout (@DisneyWalkout) March 22, 2022