Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

March 14, 2022 News » Orlando Area News

Email
Print
Share

Disney plans to halt all political donations in wake of Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill controversy 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DISNEY
  • Photo via Disney

Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced that the entertainment giant is halting all political donations in Florida in the wake of the state's recently passed "Don't Say Gay" bill.

The wider bill that Republicans claim is a way for parents to exert control over public school education has drawn national attention (and ire) for a provision that would bar educators from mentioning sexual orientation and gender identity in schools.



Chapek spoke on the bill last week, revealing a behind-the-scenes strategy where he hoped to pressure state politicians without voicing public opposition on behalf of Disney. That effort failed. In a memo to employees shared by Politico, Chapek touted a review of the company's political donation process and a more mindful approach to offering campaigns support.

Related Disney roasted over response to Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill
Disney roasted over response to Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill
By Alex Galbraith
Things to Do

“Our employees see the power of this great company as an opportunity to do good. I agree,” Chapek wrote. “Yes, we need to use our influence to promote that good by telling inclusive stories, but also by standing up for the rights of all.”

Disney donated $4.8 million to Florida candidates in 2020 and has long had an all-sides approach to state politics, currying favor with Republicans and Democrats to add to its already sizable influence as Central Florida's largest employer and a massive tourism draw. Chapek said he hopes that Disney's future “advocacy better reflects our values.”

Related LGBT activists hold protest in front of Walt Disney World asking Disney to speak out against Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill
Protesters hold signs in front of the Walt Disney World resort.
LGBT activists hold protest in front of Walt Disney World asking Disney to speak out against Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill
By Alex Galbraith
Orlando Area News

In announcing the pause, Chapek said that Florida's new legislation is "not just an issue about a bill in Florida, but instead yet another challenge to basic human rights.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis responded to Disney's criticisms last week, saying the company was bending to the whims of the Communist Party of China and denouncing "woke corporations."


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags:

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

More Orlando Area News »

Trending

Latest in Orlando Area News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Gov. Ron DeSantis says Disney is in thrall to Communist Party of China while responding to company's criticism of Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill Read More

  2. Videos show terrifying moments inside Ocala tornado and its aftermath Read More

  3. Putin’s investment in Donald Trump was designed to soften the ground for an expansion of Russian power into Ukraine Read More

  4. Lawsuit asks federal court to set Florida's congressional district map Read More

  5. Rick Scott’s ‘11 Point Plan to Rescue America’ is so insane it’s basically a gift to the Democrats Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 9, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Bite
Newcomers Guide
Summer Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News

Movies

Arts + Culture

Calendar

Social Media

Food + Drink

Best of Orlando®

Music

Orlando Guides

Sponsored Links

Giveaways + Events

About Us

© 2022 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation