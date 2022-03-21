Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

March 21, 2022 News » Orlando Area News

Email
Print
Share

Disney apologizes after high school drill team performs racist dance at Walt Disney World 

By

It's been a bad few weeks for Disney's PR team. The latest blunder had little to do with the company's own actions and more to do with their platforming of a high school dance team that put on a highly offensive performance.

On March 15, a drill team for Texas' Port Neches-Grove High School performed during a parade in the Magic Kingdom. The Indianettes, as the team are known, appeared to do several stereotypical Native American poses including a "war whoop" before chanting "I-N-D-I-A-N-S, scalp 'em, Indians, scalp 'em!"



Video of the routine quickly spread on social media. In the midst of the controversy, it was revealed that the team typically wears facsimiles of war bonnets during their performances. These ceremonial headdresses, worn by leaders of certain Native American tribes, are a frequent flashpoint between Native American groups and non-natives. Many of these tribes consider it highly disrespectful to wear one without earning the right within a tribe.

Related Republicans across the country are trying to use legislation to privilege their beliefs over the human rights of others: Informed Dissent
Women seeking abortions may soon find themselves needing a sort of Underground Railroad of their own.
Republicans across the country are trying to use legislation to privilege their beliefs over the human rights of others
Informed Dissent
By Jeffrey C. Billman
Views + Opinions

It appears that the group was barred from wearing headdresses during their performance. Posts to Disney-adjacent Facebook groups noted that the attire was disallowed and the dance team are not wearing them in the video.

“The live performance in our park did not reflect our core values, and we regret it took place,” Disney spokesperson Jacquee Wahler shared with Deadline. “It was not consistent with the audition tape the school provided and we have immediately put measures in place so this is not repeated.”




Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

More Orlando Area News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Orlando Area News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Video shows huge Lakeland alligator "Grandpappy" eating a smaller gator on a golf course Read More

  2. The average Orlando home made more money than the average Orlando worker last year Read More

  3. Rick Scott’s ‘11 Point Plan to Rescue America’ is so insane it’s basically a gift to the Democrats Read More

  4. Alligator caught with football in its mouth is South Florida's 'most valuable predator' Read More

  5. At Orlando Weekly, we say gay, and we also say lesbian, queer, bi, trans and intersex Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 16, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Bite
Newcomers Guide
Summer Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News

Movies

Arts + Culture

Calendar

Social Media

Food + Drink

Best of Orlando®

Music

Orlando Guides

Sponsored Links

Giveaways + Events

About Us

© 2022 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation