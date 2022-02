Discotheque moves from Barbarella to Elixir in March with guest DJ Eli Escobar on the decks 

click image Photo courtesy Eli Escobar/Facebook

When we interviewed Discothèque organizer Nick Whitney about his Discothèque club night's homebase of Barbarella moving imminently, Whitney was reflective but confident that he would find a new home in short order. That wasn't idle talk, as this week brings the announcement of the first post-Barbarella Discothèque at downtown nightclub Elixir next month.In keeping with the night's tradition of influential guest DJs, Eli Escobar will be headlining the night. New Yorker Escobar is not only a formidable house/techno DJ but a highly sought-after remixer, with collaborators including Britney Spears and Chromeo. He's been working on solo music of late, perhaps attendees on the night will hear some previews.Eli Escobar headlines Discothèque with locals DJ Flashdrive and Arina Krondeva on Saturday, March 19. Tickets are available online via the event organizers.