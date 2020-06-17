JOIN ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB. BECAUSE NO NEWS IS BAD NEWS.

June 17, 2020 Movies » Couchsurfing

click to enlarge summercampislandhbomax.jpeg

Image courtesy HBO Max

Did you know ‘Summer Camp Island’ won Best Short at the Florida Film Festival? 

Well, now you do. (Also, now it's on HBO Max.)

Premieres Thursday: Summer Camp Island Season 2 – Julia Pott's animated series about the bizarre denizens of a summer camp has migrated from Cartoon Network to HBO Max for its second season. See what winning Best Short at the Florida Film Festival can do for your career? (HBO Max)

Premieres Friday: 7500 – After the pilot is fatally stabbed, co-pilot Joseph Gordon-Levitt is left to defend his plane from terrorists who want to crash it. Oh, for the days when all they wanted was to go to Havana. Or Jacksonville. (Amazon Prime)

Babies Season 2 – Six more episodes of the documentary series are here to teach us "how a baby makes sense of the world." Let me guess: It tweets a lot. (Netflix)

Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn – The infamous lawyer/grand inquisitor is profiled in a documentary by filmmaker Ivy Meeropol. Fun detail: Meeropol is the granddaughter of Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, whose execution Cohn helped bring about. Guess it's safe to assume she's not a fan. (HBO Max)

Father Soldier Son – A documentary about the effect of the Afghanistan conflict on a wounded sergeant and his family. The movie is a New York Times production, which means we'll probably learn why all that heartache could have been avoided by sending tanks into Boise. (Netflix)

Floor Is Lava Season 1 – Contestants struggle to survive in a new game show where the floor is actually lava. If it's a hit, brace yourself for Step on a Crack With Betty White. (Netflix)

One-Way to Tomorrow – A Turkish-made drama about a young man and woman who spend a train trip comparing dating histories. Here's where you end up praying for that hijacking. (Netflix)

Lost Bullet – A Frenchman with a checkered history has to locate a stray bullet that would clear him of a crime. But when you think about it, couldn't any bullet "clear you of a crime" if you aimed it just right? (Netflix)

The Politician Season 2 – In the new season of creator Ryan Murphy's dark comedy, Payton Hobart (Ben Platt) is out of high school and vying for a spot in the New York State Senate. And also trying to tell the difference. (Netflix)

Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi – Foodie queen Lakshmi's new show explores the culinary contributions of America's indigenous and immigrant cultures. All I want to know is, who gets to claim Dippin' Dots? Because that guy's a genius. (Hulu)

Wasp Network – Penélope Cruz and Édgar Ramirez star in a drama about Cuban spies who try to infiltrate an anti-Castro group in the 1990s. Really, it was that hard to get a gig with Miami Sound Machine? (Netflix)

Premieres Sunday: Perry Mason – Matthew Rhys steps into the shoes of Raymond Burr for a prequel series that finds the future defense attorney working as a private dick in 1930s Los Angeles. By the end of Season 1, here's hoping we get to see him battling Godzilla from his wheelchair. Or maybe I'm drunk again. (HBO Max)

