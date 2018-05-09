May 09, 2018 Food & Drink » Restaurant Review

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge bartlettimage-southern_spice-0223.jpg

Photo by Rob Bartlett

Desi eatery Southern Spice serves down-home fare from India's deep south 

Southbound and down

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY ROB BARTLETT
  • Photo by Rob Bartlett
Southern Spice, 7637 Turkey Lake Road, 321-251-2244, southernspiceorlando.com, $$

South India cuts a wide gastronomic swath due in part to the large numbers of Catholics in Goa and Kerala, as well as the beef-hungry denizens of Karnataka, the city of Bangalore in particular. But restaurants here specializing in the fare of the subcontinent's southern bits focus predominantly on the region's meatless dishes – the dosas, idlis, uttapams and other lentil-rich mainstays, as well as the sundry veg curries.

I had a wee glint of hope that Southern Spice would spurn protocol and serve a Kerala beef fry or a Goan pork vindaloo, but I suspect doing so would risk alienating a sizable chunk of the restaurant's demographic and, frankly, Indian restaurants in the area tend to err on the side of caution. So Desis craving beef will have to settle for the Mughlai fare at Muslim-run, Indo-Pak joints around town (I'd start with Ahmed Restaurant and Charcoal Zyka), while those desiring pork vindaloo or Goan feijoada may have to settle for the slop served at the Whole Foods hot bar.

It's a stacked one, the menu at Southern Spice; we were happy to see several suspects of the unusual kind. There are kuzhi paniyaram ($6), puffy orbs resembling Danish æbelskiver fashioned from a fermented batter of rice and black lentils, and served with sambhar (a multi-spiced lentil soup) alongside coconut and tomato chutneys for dipping. There's kothu paratha ($14), a dry street snack from Tamil Nadu with shreds of the Indian bread mixed with egg, chicken and various spices. I say "various spices" for the sake of brevity, but should the inner Zimmern in you opt for the vegetable Chettinad ($15), the heady curry will be served with no less than 28 spices toasted and cooked therein. When cardamom, cloves, mustard seeds, fenugreek seeds, star anise, fennel seeds, peppercorns, cinnamon, poppy seeds, chilies, kapok buds, stone flower, cumin seeds, coriander seeds, garam masala (itself a combination of spices) and a host of other secret ingredients are used to season a curry, as here, it can have a polarizing effect. Some absolutely love the gravy's earthy and peppery pungency, while others turn away from it. The vegetables (cauli, carrots) and paneer in the thickened sauce were practically afterthoughts – it's all about the gravy here, whether you choose to enjoy it with rice or one of the many breads, like flaky Kerala paratha ($3). For a taste less charged, another Chettinad specialty – kola urundal ($16) – comes spiked with a sprig of fried curry leaves and with magnificent little fried lentil "kofta" lolling in the thickened swell. By the way, when ordering such spice-heavy dishes as these, lassis ($5), be they mango or salty, can prove palliative to guts not used to being so heavily peppered.

But you can't have a conversation about South Indian cuisine without a mention of seafood, and the meen rawa ($28), a whole marinated pompano coated with semolina and pan-fried, outshone a dish of jumbo shrimp ($9) marinated in a spicy red masala and served atop a papadum. We picked that fish clean then boldly requested the recipe for the marinade. You can try too, but you'll likely be met with a polite refusal by any of the restaurant's resolute servers.

Being denied a cup of masala chai ($4) at meal's end, however, was entirely unexpected (we were courteously informed they'd run out or some such thing). I have to say, an Indian restaurant without chai is like a trattoria without espresso, though our server's respectful suggestion of badam halwa ($5) – almonds pureed in ghee and sugar ($5) – was a small consolation. Yeah, these guys are all about Southern hospitality. fkara@orlandoweekly.com

Jump to comments

Tags:

More Restaurant Review »

Latest in Restaurant Review

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Brothers Johnny and Jimmy Tung move on from tapas to Chela Tequila & Tacos Read More

  2. Bem Bom on Corrine Drive is on verge of opening, Curry Mantra is up and running on I-Drive, plus more in local foodie news Read More

  3. An Orlando writer gets baked at a secret cannabis-infused four-course meal Read More

  4. A standard offering of Peruvian fare doesn't set Mo-Chica apart Read More

  5. Meza in Baldwin Park is opening soon, Imperial at Washburn coming to Winter Park and more in local foodie news Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation