DeSantis signs legislation banning nonexistent sanctuary cities, lawmakers call for Pulse to be designated a national memorial, and other news you may have missed last week 

DeSantis signs legislation to ban so-called sanctuary cities in Florida: Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation last week banning sanctuary cities in Florida. The bill, which calls for one of the nation's toughest bans on sanctuary cities, was sent to the governor earlier this month. The Legislature passed it in early May after debate and a backlash from immigrant-rights groups. Under the bill, local governments would be required to "use their best efforts to support the enforcement of federal immigration law." An important reminder: There are no "sanctuary cities" in Florida.

Gun advocates appeal Florida's 'bump stock' ban: Attorneys for a group of plaintiffs filed a notice that they will take the dispute to the First District Court of Appeal, according to documents on the Leon County clerk of court's website. The notice does not detail their arguments, but they are seeking to overturn a dismissal issued May 10. The case stems from a law passed after the February 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Appeals court weighs 2017 Florida law that seeks to boost charter schools: Numerous school boards across the state filed lawsuits contending that the law infringed on their rights to operate school districts. One of the major issues in the case is the law's authorization of "schools of hope," a new type of charter school aimed at areas where children have been served by traditional public schools that are low-performing. Attorneys for the school boards argue that the law gives too much power to the state and violates part of the Florida Constitution regarding the local operation of schools.

Central Florida lawmakers call for an audit of the onePULSE Foundation: Last week, after a tense exchange between a Pulse victim's mother and the former club's owner during a news conference announcing a bill that would designate the Pulse site as a federally recognized memorial, lawmakers moved to call for an audit of the onePULSE Foundation. According to the foundation's contract with Orange County for a $10 million grant to help get the project underway, officials already require an audit. For up to five years after its completion, the county "shall have the right to audit from time to time."

Central Florida congressional members request federally recognized national memorial status for Pulse site: On the eve of the third anniversary of the shooting at the gay nightclub Pulse, U.S. Reps. Darren Soto, Stephanie Murphy and Val Demings called for the former club to become a federally recognized national memorial. The congressional trio introduced a bill in the U.S. House calling for federal designation. A companion bill is still required to be filed in the U.S. Senate.

Orlando attorney John Morgan has contributed nearly $2.3 million to his committee Florida for a Fair Wage: The Morgan Law Firm P.A. last month contributed $812,963 to the political committee Florida for a Fair Wage, which is collecting petition signatures to put the minimum-wage amendment on the November ballot, according to a finance report posted on the state Division of Elections website. In all, Morgan, who chairs the committee, has contributed nearly $2.27 million to the political committee. Under the proposal, the state's minimum wage would go to $10 an hour in 2021 and increase by $1 each year until it hits $15 an hour in 2026. Florida's minimum wage is currently $8.46 an hour.