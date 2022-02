Def Squad rapper Keith Murray heading to Orlando this summer 

click image Photo courtesy Soo Show and Nerd Monkey/Facebook

Keith Murray

Def's Squad's Keith Murray is set to headline Will's Pub, with a a stacked cadre of local hip-hop talent supporting him on the night.Performing before Murray on the night are DaFew, RedRum and Swamburger. Spinning in between sets are DJ Rome from the Sound of Orlando Show , DJ Jesse Jazz and Jaymob will spin a boom-bap set. The night will be hosted by Clay Dudley, also from the Soo Show.New York native Murray linked up with EPMD's Erik Sermon in the mid-1990s to release his iconic single "The Most Beautifullest Thing in This World." After releasing a couple of successful solo albums, Murray joined up with Sermon and Redman to form the Def Squad. Even after Def Squad went silent, Murray continued to release a string of well-regarded solo albums. Keith Murray hits Mills 50 on Friday, June 3 at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are already on sale or are $20 at the door.