February 24, 2022

Def Squad rapper Keith Murray heading to Orlando this summer 

By
Keith Murray - PHOTO COURTESY SOO SHOW AND NERD MONKEY/FACEBOOK
  Photo courtesy Soo Show and Nerd Monkey/Facebook
  • Keith Murray

Def's Squad's Keith Murray is set to headline Will's Pub, with a a stacked cadre of local hip-hop talent supporting him on the night.

Performing before Murray on the night are DaFew, RedRum and Swamburger. Spinning in between sets are DJ Rome from the Sound of Orlando Show, DJ Jesse Jazz and Jaymob will spin a boom-bap set. The night will be hosted by Clay Dudley, also from the Soo Show.



New York native Murray linked up with EPMD's Erik Sermon in the mid-1990s to release his iconic single "The Most Beautifullest Thing in This World." After releasing a couple of successful solo albums, Murray joined up with Sermon and Redman to form the Def Squad. Even after Def Squad went silent, Murray continued to release a string of well-regarded solo albums.

Keith Murray hits Mills 50 on Friday, June 3 at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are already on sale or are $20 at the door.



