September 25, 2019 Music » Picks

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge 1000-band.jpg

Screenshot via Kate Bosone/YouTube

Deep Purple, Thou, BoscoMujo, and more great live music in Orlando this week 

By

John Vanderslice

Celebrated singer-songwriter (with a bite) Vanderslice holds court at a home in the City Beautiful as part of his living-room tour. The definition of intimate.
8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at private residence, $20

Deep Purple

British heavy-rock legends Purple say their "Long Goodbye" to Orlando this week. Ian Gillan and Steve Morse are leading the charge, so don't sleep.
8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at the Dr. Phillips Center, $39.50-$350

Thou

Heavy agit-sludge bill featuring NOLA's Thou, Big Brave and local grind-hackers C0mputer.


7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Will's Pub, $15

Immolation

Death metal legends (and cat-café enthusiasts!) Immolation tear down the Haven with new stars Blood Incantation in tow.
7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Haven Lounge, $17

Night Winds

Local Adam Sliger's retro-pop extravaganza headlines Will's on a bill with Austin Hull, Nightbreakers and more.


7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Will's Pub, $12

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Eclectic North Carolinian indie-rockers are hitting the mainstream on their own weird terms.


7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at the House of Blues, $33.50-$82.75

BoscoMujo

Toranavox offshoot BoscoMujo gets wild with Flying Limbs (!) and Jump Ramp on this early bill at Will's.


7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Will's Pub, $7-$10

This story is from the Sept. 25, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Jump to comments

Tags:

More Picks »

Latest in Picks

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. All-star collective Snarky Puppy bring fusion to Orlando and into the future Read More

  2. The Growlers bring their psych-pop to Orlando's Plaza Live Read More

  3. King Diamond and all the other can't-miss concerts coming to Orlando this fall Read More

  4. Call ’em what you will, but Ceremony keeps moving forward Read More

  5. Hail the Sun, Jazel, Tight Genes and more Orlando live music picks this week Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation