Deep Purple, Thou, BoscoMujo, and more great live music in Orlando this week 

John Vanderslice
Celebrated singer-songwriter (with a bite) Vanderslice holds court at a home in the City Beautiful as part of his living-room tour. The definition of intimate.
8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at private residence, $20
Deep Purple
British heavy-rock legends Purple say their "Long Goodbye" to Orlando this week. Ian Gillan and Steve Morse are leading the charge, so don't sleep.
8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at the Dr. Phillips Center, $39.50-$350
Thou
Heavy agit-sludge bill featuring NOLA's Thou, Big Brave and local grind-hackers C0mputer.
Immolation
Death metal legends (and cat-café enthusiasts!) Immolation tear down the Haven with new stars Blood Incantation in tow.
7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Haven Lounge, $17
Night Winds
Local Adam Sliger's retro-pop extravaganza headlines Will's on a bill with Austin Hull, Nightbreakers and more.
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Eclectic North Carolinian indie-rockers are hitting the mainstream on their own weird terms.
BoscoMujo
Toranavox offshoot BoscoMujo gets wild with Flying Limbs (!) and Jump Ramp on this early bill at Will's.
This story is from the Sept. 25, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly.
