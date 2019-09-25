Deep Purple, Thou, BoscoMujo, and more great live music in Orlando this week 

John Vanderslice

Celebrated singer-songwriter (with a bite) Vanderslice holds court at a home in the City Beautiful as part of his living-room tour. The definition of intimate.

8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at private residence, $20

Deep Purple

British heavy-rock legends Purple say their "Long Goodbye" to Orlando this week. Ian Gillan and Steve Morse are leading the charge, so don't sleep.

8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at the Dr. Phillips Center, $39.50-$350

Thou

Heavy agit-sludge bill featuring NOLA's Thou, Big Brave and local grind-hackers C0mputer.

Immolation

Death metal legends (and cat-café enthusiasts!) Immolation tear down the Haven with new stars Blood Incantation in tow.

7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Haven Lounge, $17

Night Winds

Local Adam Sliger's retro-pop extravaganza headlines Will's on a bill with Austin Hull, Nightbreakers and more.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Eclectic North Carolinian indie-rockers are hitting the mainstream on their own weird terms.

BoscoMujo

Toranavox offshoot BoscoMujo gets wild with Flying Limbs (!) and Jump Ramp on this early bill at Will's.

– This story is from the Sept. 25, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.