May 06, 2020 Movies » Opening in Orlando

'The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Versus the Reverend'

Photo courtesy Netflix

'The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Versus the Reverend'

Debuting this week on the streams: Kimmy takes on the Reverend in an interactive ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ 

By

Premieres Wednesday: Workin' Moms: Season 4 Audiences in its native Canada have already seen the latest season of this hit comedy about juggling kids and careers. Meanwhile, Japanese audiences are probably watching a game show about juggling kids and hunting knives. (Netflix)

Premieres Friday: Dead to Me: Season 2 Will Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini be able to escape justice for murdering James Marsden? Sure, as long as they're smart enough to blame it on either X-Men 3 or Superman Returns. (Netflix)

The Eddy Whiplash and La La Land director Damien Chazelle brings us a series in which an American jazzman moves to Paris to run a nightclub. In Season 1, he's horrified to learn his partner is involved with the mob. If there's a Season 2, it may revolve around his shattering discovery that water runs downhill. (Netflix)

Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2 Grab yourself a table for fresh new installments of the reality series in which business experts rescue eateries that are in danger of going under. Expect many further seasons, since the list of potential profiles now includes EVERY RESTAURANT IN THE WORLD. (Netflix)

Rust Valley Restorers: Season 2 Auto wizards find a whole new fleet of junkers to spruce up for a profit. You know, kind of like the Peloton dude did with his wife. (Netflix)

Solar Opposites Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland is one of the principals of this animated comedy about a family of extraterrestrials who can't decide if they like living in the U.S.A. Hey, imagine how the Haitians feel! (Hulu)

Premieres Sunday: I Know This Much Is True Wally Lamb's novel yields a six-episode miniseries, with Mark Ruffalo doing double duty as a Connecticut divorcee and his twin brother, a paranoid schizophrenic. Kind of a walk in the park when your last troubled twin was the Hulk, innit? (HBO)

Premieres Monday: Bordertown: Season 3 Ending a two-year wait, Finland sends us 10 more episodes of their crime drama about a master detective working in a small town. A binge-watch is worth it just for the on-screen prompt, "Are you still watching Bordertown, or are you Finnish?" (Netflix)

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics A whimsical documentary that recounts celebrities' experiences with mind-altering drugs. Participants include the late Carrie Fisher and Anthony Bourdain. But wait – are dead people really the best advertisement for the product? (Netflix)

Trial by Media George Clooney teamed up with legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin to produce this docuseries, which examines the influence news coverage had on the trials of famous defendants like Jenny Jones and Rod Blagojevich. Look for more of Blagojevich next fall on ABC's America's Funniest Pardons. (Netflix)

Premieres Tuesday: Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend Kimmy takes on the man who once held her captive in this eagerly awaited special, an interactive affair that lets the audience determine the course of its plot. Boy, it's a good thing Ariel Castro isn't still around to weigh in, or there's no telling where this might go! (Netflix)

