Deadwords Brewing opens in Parramore, Black Rooster Taqueria serving weekend brunch, and more Orlando food news 

OPENINGS: Reports of New York City's famed Russian Tea Room opening an outpost in the Dellagio Town Center have been greatly exaggerated. The space will actually house Anqor Lounge, a luxury Russian hookah bar and tea room. Look for it to open toward the end of March. More Dellagio news: Work on the Norman's space is progressing and the resto is slated to open in June or July. Nearby, My Lounge, a Turkish restaurant and nightclub, will move into the old Craig Miller's Field House Sports Bar space ... Izziban Sushi & BBQ at 1700 W. Sand Lake Road near the intersection of OBT has been rebranded as Izzi Korean Kitchen ... The original F&D Woodfired Italian Kitchen in the Hourglass District will move into the old Primrose Garden Center building later this year. Construction is currently underway on the new restaurant, to be located at 2635 Curry Ford Road ... Papi's Food Truck by chef Christopher Hernandez will be parked near Santiago's Bodega in Ivanhoe Village. Hernandez serves high-end pan-Latin cuisine ... Deadwords Brewing has opened at 23 N. Orange Blossom Trail (in the former Al's Army Store) in Parramore near West Washington Street ... Former East End Market chef-in-residence Jes Tantalo will soon be a permanent fixture inside Redlight Redlight, when the brewery builds out a kitchen toward the back of the bar. Tantalo has staged regular pop-ups at RR serving an eclectic range of dishes with a focus on local sourcing and seasonality. Look for the eatery to open sometime this summer.

NEWS & EVENTS: Keith Bombaugh, the former senior sous-chef at Alinea in Chicago, has been appointed executive chef at Ava MediterrAegean, which opens Friday, Feb. 4 ... Daawat the Experience, a South Asian/East African–inspired monthly pop-up, will stage its next dinner Saturday, Feb. 5. The dinner includes a mocktail, hors d'oeuvre, appetizers, four family-style mains, dessert and chai. Cost is $85. Visit daawattheexperience.com for more ... SeaWorld's Seven Seas Food Festival returns Friday, Feb. 4, with 24 festival marketplaces, including two new regions: Ireland and Sicily. The festival runs Thursday to Sunday through May 8 ... Black Rooster Taqueria on Curry Ford Road is now offering brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to [email protected]