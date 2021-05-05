Dave Grohl’s mom is v. cool, and so is her new Paramount+ series ‘From Cradle to Stage’ 

Premieres Wednesday: The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness — Hey, you know what this country needs right now? A good conspiracy theory. So settle in for a "true"-crime series based on one journalist's efforts to prove that serial killer David "Son of Sam" Berkowitz didn't act alone. Well, duh: His neighbor's dog was up to his neck in it. (Netflix)

Premieres Thursday: From Cradle to Stage — Dave Grohl's mother is the creative force behind a six-episode series about the women who brought us some of our favorite pop stars, like Pharrell Williams and Geddy Lee. Please tell me he calls her "Mom Sawyer." (Paramount+)

Girls5Eva — The reunion of a flash-in-the-pan '90s girl group provides comedic fodder for a series that stars Sara Bareilles and Paula Pell and was executive-produced by Tina Fey. I'm already sold, because I thought one of the funniest things in Bridesmaids was the suggestion that anyone misses Wilson Phillips. (Peacock)

Legendary: Season 2 — Demi Lovato, Adam Lambert and Tiffany Haddish are among the guest judges as a fresh batch of contestants show off their skills at voguing. And ballroom walking. And other future Olympic qualifiers. (HBO Max)

That Damn Michael Che — The trickster god of "Weekend Update" launches a new sketch series that examines what it's like to be Black in America. Along for the ride are some fellow SNLers both old and new, including Ellen Cleghorne, Cecily Strong and ... Colin Quinn? Boy, when Che cooks out, everybody gets a plate! (HBO Max)

Premieres Friday: The Boy From Medellin — Documentary cameras capture Colombian reggae star J Balvin's reluctant entry into the world of political activism. Seriously, "reluctant activism" could be my new favorite contradiction in terms. It's right up there with "French resistance" and "artists' cooperative." (Amazon Prime)

Fried Barry — Feature-length horror with an emphasis on the outrageous, as a South African loser descends even deeper into degeneracy thanks to an extraterrestrial consciousness that has taken control of his body. Or as it shall henceforth be known, "the Matt Gaetz defense." (Shudder)

Girl From Nowhere — Thai busybody Nanno comes to a new school, determined to continue her tradition of shining a light on awful behavior on the part of teachers and students alike. The advance promo has been promising "Eight new punishments!" — which is a warning I really wish the industry had reserved for The Mighty Ducks. (Netflix)

Jupiter's Legacy — If you're experiencing withdrawal symptoms after the end of Invincible, here's another streaming series based on a comic about young superheroes struggling with the legacy of their parents. The source material for this one is the work of artist Frank Quitely and writer Mark Millar — the latter of whom gave us Kick-Ass. At this point, only Young Life knows more about kids we should all be afraid of. (Netflix)

Milestone — This Indian-made drama focuses on a truck driver who realizes that hitting 500,000 miles on his vehicle might not be a cure-all for personal tragedy and job insecurity. I just knew that "blue-collar blueprint" was a sop! (Netflix)

Monster — A teenage film student finds his promising future threatened when he's charged with felony murder. Please, can't we go back to the days when we punished film students simply for being film students? (Netflix)

Premieres Tuesday: Money Explained — End your week with the debut of a series that intends to reveal all the secrets of mastering your personal finances. Hint: If you aren't watching on a friend's password, YOU'RE DOING IT WRONG! (Netflix)