VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

May 05, 2021 Movies » Couchsurfing

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge Virginia Grohl (Dave's mom) produced 'From Cradle to Stage,' debuting on Paramount+ Thursday, May 6

Virginia Grohl (Dave's mom) produced 'From Cradle to Stage,' debuting on Paramount+ Thursday, May 6

Dave Grohl’s mom is v. cool, and so is her new Paramount+ series ‘From Cradle to Stage’ 

All about the women who brought us some of our favorite pop stars

By

Premieres Wednesday: The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness — Hey, you know what this country needs right now? A good conspiracy theory. So settle in for a "true"-crime series based on one journalist's efforts to prove that serial killer David "Son of Sam" Berkowitz didn't act alone. Well, duh: His neighbor's dog was up to his neck in it. (Netflix)

Premieres Thursday: From Cradle to Stage — Dave Grohl's mother is the creative force behind a six-episode series about the women who brought us some of our favorite pop stars, like Pharrell Williams and Geddy Lee. Please tell me he calls her "Mom Sawyer." (Paramount+)

Girls5Eva — The reunion of a flash-in-the-pan '90s girl group provides comedic fodder for a series that stars Sara Bareilles and Paula Pell and was executive-produced by Tina Fey. I'm already sold, because I thought one of the funniest things in Bridesmaids was the suggestion that anyone misses Wilson Phillips. (Peacock)

Legendary: Season 2 — Demi Lovato, Adam Lambert and Tiffany Haddish are among the guest judges as a fresh batch of contestants show off their skills at voguing. And ballroom walking. And other future Olympic qualifiers. (HBO Max)

That Damn Michael Che — The trickster god of "Weekend Update" launches a new sketch series that examines what it's like to be Black in America. Along for the ride are some fellow SNLers both old and new, including Ellen Cleghorne, Cecily Strong and ... Colin Quinn? Boy, when Che cooks out, everybody gets a plate! (HBO Max)

Premieres Friday: The Boy From Medellin — Documentary cameras capture Colombian reggae star J Balvin's reluctant entry into the world of political activism. Seriously, "reluctant activism" could be my new favorite contradiction in terms. It's right up there with "French resistance" and "artists' cooperative." (Amazon Prime)

Fried Barry — Feature-length horror with an emphasis on the outrageous, as a South African loser descends even deeper into degeneracy thanks to an extraterrestrial consciousness that has taken control of his body. Or as it shall henceforth be known, "the Matt Gaetz defense." (Shudder)

Girl From Nowhere — Thai busybody Nanno comes to a new school, determined to continue her tradition of shining a light on awful behavior on the part of teachers and students alike. The advance promo has been promising "Eight new punishments!" — which is a warning I really wish the industry had reserved for The Mighty Ducks. (Netflix)

Jupiter's Legacy — If you're experiencing withdrawal symptoms after the end of Invincible, here's another streaming series based on a comic about young superheroes struggling with the legacy of their parents. The source material for this one is the work of artist Frank Quitely and writer Mark Millar — the latter of whom gave us Kick-Ass. At this point, only Young Life knows more about kids we should all be afraid of. (Netflix)

Milestone — This Indian-made drama focuses on a truck driver who realizes that hitting 500,000 miles on his vehicle might not be a cure-all for personal tragedy and job insecurity. I just knew that "blue-collar blueprint" was a sop! (Netflix)

Monster — A teenage film student finds his promising future threatened when he's charged with felony murder. Please, can't we go back to the days when we punished film students simply for being film students? (Netflix)

Premieres Tuesday: Money Explained — End your week with the debut of a series that intends to reveal all the secrets of mastering your personal finances. Hint: If you aren't watching on a friend's password, YOU'RE DOING IT WRONG! (Netflix)

Tags:

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Couchsurfing »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando, May 5-11: Tiesto, Big Gigantic, Paws in the Park + ‘Three Amigos’
Sushi Kichi has prevailed through the pandemic, anti-Asian sentiment and Orlando's economic turmoil
Things to do in Orlando, April 28-May 4: Spooky Empire, Tye Tribbett, Rashid Williams
Kosher Grill presents a solid roster of Jewish and Middle Eastern staple dishes
Shanghai Lane on West Colonial Drive treats guests to spurting soup dumplings of worth
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Couchsurfing

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Despite a short running time, Italian doc 'The Truffle Hunters' is no mere trifle Read More

  2. A ferocious fourth season of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ rages back onto your screen Wednesday Read More

  3. Short reviews of every Florida Film Festival movie we were able to see in advance Read More

  4. Enzian Theater's Florida Film Festival shorts trend darker this year, but still offer something for everyone Read More

  5. ‘Snabba Cash,’ premiering on Netflix Thursday, exposes the criminal underside of the Swedish jet set Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 5, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation