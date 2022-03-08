Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

March 08, 2022 News + Views » Florida News

Dashcam video shows Florida Highway Patrol trooper stopping alleged drunk driver from reaching foot race on Sarasota's Skyway Bridge 

A Florida Highway Patrol officer drove into the path of an allegedly drunk driver who was barreling toward a 10K on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge on Sunday. Trooper Toni Shuck intentionally collided head-on with the car to keep it from reaching the race, and the entire incident was captured on dash cam.

In the video, a speeding BMW can be seen dodging barricades and other vehicles before crashing directly into Shuck's vehicle. The Florida Highway Patrol said that Shuck is recovering from injuries sustained in the crash.



“While the crash was severe, I know the injured Trooper who is currently receiving medical care as I author this email, is absolutely relieved to have been available to ensure the safety of hundreds of innocent persons,” they shared in a statement.

WFLA identified the driver as 52-year-old Kristen Kay Watts of Sarasota. She's facing charges of  DUI causing serious injury, DUI with damage to property and reckless driving with damage person or property.



We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

