Dashcam video shows Florida Highway Patrol trooper stopping alleged drunk driver from reaching foot race on Sarasota's Skyway Bridge 

Yesterday, a drunk driver was heading toward the Skyway 10K route and FHP Trooper Toni Schuck selflessly placed her vehicle directly in the path of the drunk driver - preventing a tragedy. Thank you for your service, Trooper Schuck. We wish you a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/JDYd80sn3C — FLHSMV (@FLHSMV) March 7, 2022

A Florida Highway Patrol officer drove into the path of an allegedly drunk driver who was barreling toward a 10K on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge on Sunday. Trooper Toni Shuck intentionally collided head-on with the car to keep it from reaching the race, and the entire incident was captured on dash cam.In the video, a speeding BMW can be seen dodging barricades and other vehicles before crashing directly into Shuck's vehicle. The Florida Highway Patrol said that Shuck is recovering from injuries sustained in the crash.“While the crash was severe, I know the injured Trooper who is currently receiving medical care as I author this email, is absolutely relieved to have been available to ensure the safety of hundreds of innocent persons,” they shared in a statement.WFLA identified the driver as 52-year-old Kristen Kay Watts of Sarasota. She's facing charges of DUI causing serious injury, DUI with damage to property and reckless driving with damage person or property.