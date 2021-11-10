Danish-made series ‘Kamikaze’ hits HBO Max Sunday, and it’s a better ‘Home Alone’ remake than Disney’s 

Premieres Wednesday, Nov. 10: Animal — Lions, wild dogs, kangaroos and a giant octopus are among the stars of a nature series about thriving and surviving in the wild. My money's on the octopus, but everything I know about nature I learned from watching Bum Fights. (Netflix)

Gentefied — A new baby and a possible deportation are among the plot developments in Season 2. And no, I don't mean the baby is at risk of being deported. Because Joe Manchin says we can't afford the $450,000. (Netflix)

Happiness Ever After — The sequel to Happiness Is a Four-Letter Word finds our upwardly mobile South Africans dealing with a whole new set of professional and personal challenges. Listen, not knowing which fork to use with the salad isn't as bad as apartheid, but it's up there! (Netflix)

Passing — If you were Black but could masquerade as white, would you? Two women arrive at very different answers in this adaptation of the 1929 novel. But I bet neither of them hits on the idea of posing as Hilaria Baldwin. (Netflix)

Premieres Thursday, Nov. 11: 3212 Un-redacted — ABC News delves into the loss of four Americans in Niger in 2017, which didn't receive widespread attention because we were still talking about the loss of four Americans in Benghazi. Hey, I'm sure Dinesh D'Souza was going to get around to it sooner or later. (Hulu)

The Game — Six years after its last episode aired on BET, the ensemble drama about pro football finds a new home. And how are they going to explain the elapsed time? My money's on "concussion." (Paramount+)

Great White — Five tourists have to fend off killer sharks when the pleasant vacation they had planned goes bad. Again, I should probably clarify it was the tourists who planned the vacation. Sharks can't even call up TripAdvisor. (Shudder)

Paris in Love — In her latest reality series, Paris Hilton prepares to walk down the aisle with beau Carter Reum, while her friends and family help her handle the inevitable butterflies. Gosh, if only there were some sort of video she could watch to get ready for the wedding night. (Peacock)

South Side — For its second season, the comedy about ambitious young Chicagoans has moved from Comedy Central to HBO Max. Because as everybody from Chicago knows, if you don't move, you get shot! (HBO Max)

Premieres Friday, Nov. 12: Always Jane — New Jersey high-schooler Jane Noury is the central character of a four-episode docuseries that shows what it's like to grow up transgender. OK, Dave Chappelle, here's your chance to let us know what you really think about people from New Jersey. (Amazon Prime)

Home Sweet Home Alone — Archie Yates, formerly JoJo Rabbit's best bud, moves up to leading-kid status in this reboot of the tyke-vs.-takers "classic." Only time will tell if his career follows the trajectory of Macaulay Culkin's, but for now, kid, stay away from bees! (Disney+)

Mayor Pete — Documentary cameras follow Pete Buttigieg on his path from presidential candidate to Secretary of ... checks notes ... Transportation. And since it's on streaming, Pete can put it on pause whenever he needs to change some diapers. (Meaning Steve Doocy's.) (Amazon Prime)

The Shrink Next Door — Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell star in an eight-episode series about a therapist who takes advantage of his patient. It's like Judd Nelson filmed a sequel to What About Bob: "No, what about you?" (Apple TV+)

The World According to Jeff Goldblum — In Season 2, Jeff probes the inner workings of phenomena like fireworks and magic. Meanwhile, the nation's Juggalos want to know when he's going to get around to magnets. (Disney+)

Premieres Sunday, Nov. 14: Kamikaze — The hype on this Danish-made series says it finds an 18-year-old "alone in a large mansion" after her well-to-do parents and her brother die in a plane crash. Damn, I guess Disney+ only has the second-best Home Alone remake this week. (HBO Max)

Mayor of Kingstown — Close out your weekend watching Jeremy Renner play a Midwestern mayor who's trying to clean up his corrupt town. Pete Buttigieg says they should give him whatever he wants, because he could end up as Secretary of ... checks notes ... Transportation. You know, both of them should really bookmark that. (Paramount+)