March 22, 2022

Daddy Yankee to play Orlando as part of farewell tour this summer 

click image PHOTO COURTESY DADDY YANKEE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Daddy Yankee/Facebook

Reggaeton icon Daddy Yankee is poised to embark on his 'final' tour before retiring from music — La Última Vuelta — but don't worry, he will be saying goodbye to Orlando in person.

The aptly-named "King of Reggaeton" on Sunday announced his shocking intent to retire from music, with upcoming album Legendaddy serving as his last musical statement and this summer tour being his last fling.



"This race, which has been a marathon, finally sees the finish line. Now, I am going to enjoy what all of you have given me," said the "Gasolina" singer via his YouTube channel (and translation via CNN).

Daddy Yankee headlines the Amway Center on Friday, Aug. 26. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 30 through Ticketmaster.



