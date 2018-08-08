Curry Bowl opens in Maitland, Salvatore's Prime Sandwiches coming to Henry's Depot plus more in local foodie news 

OPENINGS

Curry Bowl, offering Indo-Chinese fare, has opened in Maitland on the corner of South Keller Road and Fennell Street ... Bawarchi Biryanis, a chain with more than 40 locations in the U.S. and Canada, will open an Orlando location Aug. 18 on International Drive across the street from the old Wet 'n Wild ... Salvatore's Prime Sandwiches is the latest announced tenant for Henry's Depot, the Sanford food hall slated to open this fall ... Jinya Ramen Bar, a ramen chain offering 13 different slurps, has opened in Thornton Park ... Stasio's Italian Deli & Market is open in the Milk District ... Tampa's King State coffee is being brewed at the newly opened Deeply Coffee downtown ... Local food truck Purple Ocean Super Food Bar has opened a second location outside the Florida Mall ... Look for the Robinson Cocktail Room to open above the former Red Mug Diner on East Pine Street by year's end ... Viet-Nomz opens their Waterford Lakes location this month ... Texas-based Saltgrass Steak House will open on World Center Drive this fall.

NEWS

After taking the month of July off to celebrate the nuptials of two of the chef-owners, Kadence has reopened for business in Audubon Park. Congrats, Mark and Jen! ... Boxi Park, part of the Tavistock Restaurant Collection, will be an all-purpose gathering ground fashioned from shipping containers in Lake Nona. The open-air venue will feature food trucks, shops, a live music venue and a family fun area. Look for it to open sometime next year.

EVENTS

James Beard Award-winning chef Tony Mantuano hosts Aperitivo Time at Terralina Crafted Italian Saturday, Aug. 11, at 2:30 p.m. Guests will gather on the veranda to enjoy Italian sparkling wines and family-style bites. Cost is $50 ... Brian Kerney and Rob Chase of Digress Wine pair up with the Ravenous Pig for a four-course Piedmont Wine Dinner Aug. 19 at 6 p.m. Cost is $100 ... Stir Restaurant hosts a four-course beer dinner featuring New Belgium Brewing Aug. 16 at 8 p.m. Cost is only $30 ... Second Harvest Food Bank stages another Chef's Night Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. featuring wine, cheese and chocolate courtesy of Tonda Corrente (La Femme du Fromage), Lisa Wilk (Orlando Uncorked), Jill Ramsier (Quantum Leap Winery) and Peterbrooke Chocolatiers. Cost is $75.

