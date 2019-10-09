Cult Classics, Midnight Movies, and other film events in Orlando this week 

Alien A 40th-anniversary screening of Ridley Scott's sci-fi-horror masterpiece about a group of space truckers who come in contact with a dangerous alien species. Sunday, 1 & 4 pm, Tuesday, 7 pm; multiple locations; $12.50; fathomevents.com.

Cult Classics: Idle Hands Teen horror-comedy about a slacker whose hand gets possessed by an evil entity and goes on a murder spree. Tuesday, 9:30 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $9; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Ghostbusters A special 35th anniversary screening of the comedy about a group of rogue scientists who start a ghost-exterminating business. Thursday, 4 & 7 pm; multiple locations; $12.69; fathomevents.com.

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot When Jay and Silent Bob discover that Hollywood is rebooting an old movie based on them, the clueless duo embark on another cross-country mission to stop it all over again. Tuesday, 7 pm; multiple locations; $15; fathomevents.com.

Midnight Movies: Nekromantik German film about a couple who engage in necrophilia and murder. Saturday, 11:59 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool This documentary feature explores archival photos and home movies to explore the man behind the music. Opens Friday; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Mister America Mockumentary from Tim Heidecker about a man engaging in an unorthodox campaign for district attorney. Wednesday, 9:30 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Popcorn Flicks in the Park: Abbott & Costello Meet Frankenstein Abbott & Costello play a couple of baggage handlers who have to deliver mysterious crates to a creepy residence in North Florida. Thursday, 8 pm; Central Park, Winter Park, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park; free; enzian.org.

South Asian Film Festival: American Hasi Saturday, 1:45 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12-$55; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

South Asian Film Festival: Chhota Cinema: New Indian Shorts Sunday, 11 am; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12-$55; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

South Asian Film Festival: The Last Color Saturday, 11 am; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12-$55; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

South Asian Film Festival: The Sweet Requiem Sunday, 2:15 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12-$55; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

South Asian Film Festival: The Wedding Guest Dev Patel stars as a mysterious man who kidnaps the bride-to-be from a wedding. Monday 7 pm Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12-$55; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

– This story appeared in the Oct. 9, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.