Cult Classics, Midnight Movies, and other film events in Orlando this week 

Beatrice Manowski in Nekromantik (1987), screenshot via Enzian
Alien A 40th-anniversary screening of Ridley Scott's sci-fi-horror masterpiece about a group of space truckers who come in contact with a dangerous alien species. Sunday, 1 & 4 pm, Tuesday, 7 pm; multiple locations; $12.50; fathomevents.com.
Cult Classics: Idle Hands Teen horror-comedy about a slacker whose hand gets possessed by an evil entity and goes on a murder spree. Tuesday, 9:30 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $9; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
Ghostbusters A special 35th anniversary screening of the comedy about a group of rogue scientists who start a ghost-exterminating business. Thursday, 4 & 7 pm; multiple locations; $12.69; fathomevents.com.
Jay & Silent Bob Reboot When Jay and Silent Bob discover that Hollywood is rebooting an old movie based on them, the clueless duo embark on another cross-country mission to stop it all over again. Tuesday, 7 pm; multiple locations; $15; fathomevents.com.
Midnight Movies: Nekromantik German film about a couple who engage in necrophilia and murder. Saturday, 11:59 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool This documentary feature explores archival photos and home movies to explore the man behind the music. Opens Friday; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
Mister America Mockumentary from Tim Heidecker about a man engaging in an unorthodox campaign for district attorney. Wednesday, 9:30 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
Popcorn Flicks in the Park: Abbott & Costello Meet Frankenstein Abbott & Costello play a couple of baggage handlers who have to deliver mysterious crates to a creepy residence in North Florida. Thursday, 8 pm; Central Park, Winter Park, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park; free; enzian.org.
South Asian Film Festival: American Hasi Saturday, 1:45 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12-$55; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
South Asian Film Festival: Chhota Cinema: New Indian Shorts Sunday, 11 am; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12-$55; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
South Asian Film Festival: The Last Color Saturday, 11 am; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12-$55; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
South Asian Film Festival: The Sweet Requiem Sunday, 2:15 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12-$55; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
South Asian Film Festival: The Wedding Guest Dev Patel stars as a mysterious man who kidnaps the bride-to-be from a wedding. Monday 7 pm Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12-$55; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
– This story appeared in the Oct. 9, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.