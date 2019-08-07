Cress returns to full-time service next week, Orange County Brewers leaves for Seminole County, and more in Orlando foodie news 

NEWS

Seng Inthisack, former executive chef at Seito Sushi Sand Lake, has joined the culinary team at Umi Winter Park. He and Gary "Chino" Poon will be co-head chefs at the Park Avenue sushi spot ... A food hall-ish venue called Maitland Market could be coming to East Horatio Avenue, if a proposal by the same group who converted the State Auto Body Building in Winter Park (current site of Foxtail Coffee, Create Your Nature and the Winter Park Brewstillery) is approved ... Cress Restaurant in DeLand is moving away from its ticketed events-based dinners to full-time dinner service starting Thursday, Aug. 15.

OPENINGS

Cuba 1800s, an "authentic Cuban restaurant," will open in the space previously occupied by El Ranchon Latino on East Colonial Drive near the 417 ... Passione Di Sofi, specializing in various fried Neapolitan street snacks called "cuoppo," will roll out their food truck in September before moving into a permanent space ... A pop-up bar built from a million LEGOs will come to Orlando next summer from June 13-14. The Brick Bar will bring LEGO-inspired drinks, food and LEGO-related competitions to a yet-to-be-disclosed location ... Look for Ocean Poke to open in the old Trufit space on New Broad Street in Baldwin Park ... Paris Banh Mi & Tea Cafe is planned to open on East Colonial Drive near the 408 in September. It bears no relation to the Paris Banh Mi Cafe Bakery on East Colonial Drive in Mills 50, though the owners of the two cafes do have a history. Lawyers are circling.

CLOSING

Ararat Bistro on Universal Boulevard has closed, but will relocate to a space nearby, with plans to reopen Sept. 1 ... Orange County Brewers is closing its downtown location on Orange Avenue and moving to Lake Mary. The guys from Orlando Meats are looking to take over the downtown space for a new concept.

EVENTS

Orlando Main Street's Sip & Savor event runs Aug. 5-18 with special pricing at scores of Orlando neighborhood eateries. Visit sipandsavorotown.com for participating restaurants and menus ... Lighthouse Central Florida, an organization serving children and adults with low vision and blindness, holds a trio of blind tastings as part of their Lighthouse Sensory Series. The first event is at Digress Wine on Wednesday, Aug. 14. Cost is $35. Visit lighthousecfl.org/ sensoryseries for more.

This story is from the Aug. 7, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly.