Craft & Common soft opened downtown, lobster rolls move into Orange County Brewers, and more in local foodie news 

OPENINGS

Coffee bar-cum-home decor shop Craft & Common is in soft opening phase on East Robinson Street downtown, with a grand opening slated for July 8 ... Orlando Pizza & Wing Co. is out and Red Claw, specializing in lobster rolls and pizza pies, has moved in to the Orange County Brewers space on North Orange Avenue downtown ... Beer and convenience store Aardvark Beverages on South Fern Creek Avenue has opened its coffee bar. They'll soon offer a full-service menu of bar bites, sandwiches, salads and flatbreads ... Earth Fare, an organic and natural foods grocery store, will open this summer on Narcoossee Road in Lake Nona ... Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co., an independent craft brewery and tasting room in Ivanhoe Village, soft opens June 29 ... The Donut Experiment, a create-your-own doughnut joint, opens this fall on Michigan Street near South Orange Avenue ... And the latest in Foxtail Coffee expansion news: A drive-thru-only location will open this July in the old Rhino Subs space on Lee Road ... Miller's Jamaican Cuisine has opened on Forest City Road ... Over in Casselberry, Med eatery Papa Sabz has opened on State Road 436 and, just up the road, Four Guys Pho has also opened ... Breakfast spot Eggs & Oats has moved into the old Selera Singapore space on West Plant Street in Winter Garden.

NEWS

Just a couple of days left before Bite 30 ends. Check out the list of restaurants at bite30.com.

EVENTS

Thursday, June 28, Digress Wine hosts a four-course/seven-beer pairing dinner featuring Jester King Brewery and the Smoke & Donuts food truck. Cost is $50 ... The Playalinda Brewing Company in Titusville hosts four Brevard County chefs for a Blended Burgers and Brew Bash Wednesday, July 4, at the Brix Project. The burgers also happen to be entries in the James Beard Foundation's Blended Burger Project. Tickets are $60 and include four burgers with beer paired by Playalinda's resident brewmaster Ron Raike ... Norman's at the Ritz-Carlton hosts Domaine Serene for a special wine dinner with cocktail reception Saturday, July 7, at 5:30 p.m. Cost is $195.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to dining@orlandoweekly.com