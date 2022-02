Counting Crows to amble into Orlando's Hard Rock Live this spring 

click image Photo courtesy Counting Crows/Facebook

Alternative rock survivors and "Mr. Jones" troubadours the Counting Crows are heading south this spring for an appearance at Sunfest in West Palm and they've added a couple of Central Florida warmup dates along the way.The Adam Duritz-led folky art-rockers are set to play Tampa on April 26 and Orlando's Hard Rock Live a couple of days after that.Counting Crows broke big in the 1990s with radio hits like the aforementioned "Mr. Jones" and "Round Here" from their debut album. They got an unexpected bump in 2004 when ""Accidentally in Love" was featured on the soundtrack toeven netting them a Grammy nomNot one to rest on laurels, Counting Crows released newest mini-albumlast year, so expect to hear a healthy dose of material from that platter during these shows. Counting Crows play the Hard Rock Live on Thursday, April 28. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Feb. 25 through Ticketmaster