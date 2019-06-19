June 19, 2019 Food & Drink » Tip Jar

click to enlarge 407 Gelato

Image via 407 Gelato Maitland/Facebook

407 Gelato

Copper Canyon Grill at Pointe Orlando closes, Wally’s Mills Avenue Liquors has reopened, plus more in our weekly foodie news roundup 

By

OPENINGS: Houndstooth Eatery & Kitchen has opened inside the Maitland City Centre offering hand-crafted sandwiches, homemade soups and fresh salads utilizing their popular sauces ... Also at the MCC, 407 Gelato is serving up scoops as well as crepes and waffles ... Wally's Mills Avenue Liquors has reopened with a polished, though still divey, look ... Longwood's Hourglass Brewing will open their Hourglass District location on July 3. Cans, bottles and more than 40 taps including Banana Brain, Fatty Boom Boom, NomNom Blackberry Cobbler, Drunken Irish Curse and Longwood Landbier will be offered ... Look for Shaka Donuts to open at 225 E. Michigan St. in SoDo ... Lucky's Market in Colonial Landing has opened.

CLOSINGS: Copper Canyon Grill inside Pointe Orlando has closed. Brazilian churrascaria Rodizio Grill will open in its place later this year ... Gelato Fiasco in SoDo has closed.

EVENTS: Hinckley's Fancy Meats celebrates the life of Anthony Bourdain with a pig roast in the courtyard of East End Market Tuesday, June 25, from 4-8 p.m. For a $30 donation, you'll get a pork sammie, salad, mac and cheese, grilled veggies, cookie bites and a beverage ... Whippoorwill Beer House hosts Kristine Young and her Little Giant pop-up concept Saturday, June 29, from 6-9 p.m. Little Giant will serve up a bevy of regional Chinese fare, while Whippoorwill will provide the wine and (of course) beer ... Luisa's Cellar in Sanford celebrates its one-year anniversary with a party Sunday, June 30, from 4-7 p.m. Several wine and food stations will be set up during the event. Cost is $70 and includes two raffle tickets.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to dining@orlandoweekly.com

