Concert picks this week: Wifisfuneral, Fernwood String Quartet and more 

If you go out, respect everyone's distance, for all our sakes.

Big Ron Betts Trio: Last week, the Plaza Live's Front Porch Series launched its latest string of outdoor concerts, a strong weekly stand filled with accomplished local talent that will run through the end of March. The next edition will feature veteran local bluesman Ron Betts. Accompanying him will be former funkUs bandmate Pat Coombs and Prison Wine's Partin Whitaker. (6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, Plaza Live, $15 general admission/$80 table for up to four guests)

Wifisfuneral: Although only 23 years old, this young Palm Beach rapper has lived a lot. He's had a life of upheaval, battled drug addiction and was a nationally signed artist before he could even buy an innocent beer. But all that has added up to a compelling figure whose emo-trap sound is delivered distinctively in a new-school cadence that's tight and gymnastic. (7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, Soundbar, $22)

click to enlarge Fernwood String Quartet

Fernwood String Quartet: Like the visionary Alterity Chamber Orchestra in which its members also play, the international foursome of Julia Gessinger (violin), Andreas Volmer (violin), Daniel Cortes (viola) and Hanrich Claassen (cello) are among the Orlando vanguard doing the vital work of keeping classical music a living, breathing, now genre by shining light on the art of living composers. A joint presentation of the Central Florida Composers Forum and Timucua Arts Foundation, this two-performance night will spotlight accomplished composers living and working here in the Orlando area. The program will present the world premieres of works by Austin Ashe, Alex Burtzos, Stan Cording, Jim Croson, Joseph Gray, Troy Gifford, Charlie Griffin and Jamie Wehr. Venue staff will disinfect tables and high-touch areas between sets. (7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, $35 individual ticket/$140 table for four)

Metal Monday with DjVj: The Falcon's long-running monthly heavy metal night re-emerged from the pandemic freeze just last month and it's a welcome return — if anything, just because headbanging to heavy metal is much nicer than the headbanging on the wall we've all been doing this past year-plus. Be it black, death, thrash, sludge, doom, progressive or just classic, DjVj pulls from pretty much every shade of real metal to upset the Thornton Park neighbors. The Falcon requires masks inside when not seated and practices social distancing procedures. (9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, The Falcon, free)

baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com