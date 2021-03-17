Concert picks this week: The States, Pinto Psychs, Saturday Soundwalk 

If you go out, respect everyone's distance, for all our sakes.
The States: I first encountered this young Ocala band at Mike Dunn's Folk Yeah festival in 2019. Of the young crop represented that year, the States were among the cream with their huge melodic horizon and increasingly modern bridge of indie rock and folk. They headline a local showcase presented by Montgomery Drive, also featuring Manakins and Tyler Bird performing among the classic car collection at Ivanhoe Village's M Bar. Masks required at this limited capacity show. (8 p.m. Friday, March 19, M Bar, $10)
Soundwalk: Although not music per se, this will indeed be an intentionally auditory experience guided by accomplished artist Lady Eve. Presented by Timucua and the Atlantic Center for the Arts, it's a roving journey into ambience that will reconnect you with the aural collage surrounding us that urbanites rarely observe, much less absorb. Once you get on the wavelength, you'll probably find that din to be surprisingly layered, alive and revealing. Considering the natural and urban mix at the Loch Haven site of this Soundwalk, the results should be dynamic and organically orchestral.
Even if it only ends up being a quiet walk outdoors for you, it's just what the therapist ordered in this maddeningly loud age. It's free, though donations are gladly accepted, and registration is required. (11 a.m. Saturday, March 20; register at timucua.com and meet up at the Orlando Museum of Art entrance)
Pinto Psychs: House venue the Indigo Room has recently come out of a long show hibernation by jumping over to online broadcasts. The virtual series will have probably the single most promising and exciting edition of its maiden run this week. Notably fronted by true country believer Tom Cooper of the Oak Hill Drifters, Pinto Psychs are a new local trio whose sound rolls like interstate tumbleweed, at once channeling rock, country and Western. (7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 20, Facebook Live, free)
