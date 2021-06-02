Concert picks this week: The Ludes, Great Peacock, American Party Machine and more 

Sanford reps hard this week. And remember, be respectful of everyone while we all figure out this social thing again.

Cordovas, Great Peacock: This great double bill is the latest instance of Tuffy's rise in the area's concert scene with its new music venue. Both strong names in Nashville's current Americana class, Cordovas specialize in roots rock of vintage splendor à la The Band, and Great Peacock are stroking some of the most majestic Southern anthems today. The next big deal at Tuffy's will be an engagement with none other than the Drive-By Truckers' Patterson Hood on June 23. (7 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, Tuffy's Music Box, $10)

The Ludes, the Hamiltons: Music sure can be fussy these days, and these two rock-chiseled Orlando bands prove that you're overthinking it. What more do you need than to plug in, crank up and kick it out? That's right, not a goddamn thing. If your sweet spot sits between punk and rock & roll, this is your ticket. (8 p.m. Friday, June 4, Will's Pub, $8)

American Party Machine: Back in April, Orlando's American Party Machine returned from a lengthy hiatus with a new single. Now they return to the stage, where the insanity and absurdity of their maximal rock spectacle hits hardest. This appearance at West End's 14th annual Hurricane Party is your first chance to see the new-look APM in all their ridiculous glory. Enjoy dozens of other bands at this all-day block party including Supervillains, the Sh-Booms, Control This, Kash'd Out and Gargamel. (noon Saturday, June 5, West End Trading Co., $20 presale/$30 day of show, $50 VIP presale/$60 VIP day of show)

DJ BMF's Purple Reign: Few do video dance parties in this city as well as DJ/VJ BMF. Also, few are bigger, more studious Prince fanboys. And that overlap has made for some of the city's best boogie-down productions. This weekend, BMF's annual video tribute to the Purple One will notch its decade mark. The limited-capacity event will be a night of immersion into Prince's extended musical galaxy, with cuts both classic and deep. (10 p.m. Saturday, June 5, Will's Pub, $10)

The Orlando House Music Party Vol. 8: The roots-minded Orlando House Music Party crew returns to action with another classic butt-shaker and, as always, this one's for the true heads. GTFO with all that brostep shit here, because these cats preach the original underground gospel of real, pre-"EDM" house music. DJs Mr. Mogembo, Marsradio, Andre Mack and Todd Love will spin five hours of the deep stuff in an outside space. (5 p.m. Saturday, June 5, Elixir patio, free)