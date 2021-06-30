Concert picks this week, June 30-July 6: Rabbit in the Moon returns to Florida! 

Rabbit in the Moon: Few electronic dance acts have the stage reputation of these Tampa sons. Like Florida's own Prodigy, these house music legends have rightfully earned a major cult following as one of the biggest live sensations to ever emerge from the garage rave circuit. Unlike the typical EDM events that require elaborate light displays to bridge the live gap, RITM's shows are real performances that share more electrifying stage DNA with industrial acts like Schnitt Acht and early Meat Beat Manifesto than with DJs. Like Marcus Adams was to Meat Beat, frontman Bunny personifies the music and conducts the spectacle with presence, costumes and props to make the RITM live experience tantamount to dance music's version of a Flaming Lips show.

At this exclusive Florida performance, the gang's all here again (former RITM member DJ Monk is also on the bill alongside a long list of DJs) and they're back at the old Edge grounds, where the Florida sound went worldwide in the 1990s. Go dive back down the rabbit hole where it all began. (2 p.m. Saturday, July 3, Ace Cafe, $50)

Disco Love: This rooftop event offers exceptional views of the July 4 fireworks in downtown Orlando but away from the semi-immunized herd, which is just about perfect for the current state of pandemic transition. While everyone else down at Lake Eola elbows and sweats, you can bump hips in style as DJs ToddLove, Mr. Mogembo and special guest Blacksuede (Nigel John) spin 1970s dance classics with taste and authenticity. (7 p.m. Sunday, July 4, M Lounge, free)

