February 10, 2021 Music » Picks

Someday Honey

Photo courtesy the artists

Someday Honey

Concert picks this week, Feb. 10-16 

By

If you go out, please respect everyone's distance, for all our sakes.

Keb' Mo': I mean, who doesn't have the blues these days for one reason or another, right? At least modern blues legend Keb' Mo' can provide the proper soundtrack for it. Across a solo career that's spanned more than 25 years, he's taken the blues' deep Delta roots and pushed them on out to enormously successful crossover work, earning a trail of Grammys that extends from his early years in the 1990s through to last year. This show is part of the Dr. Phillips Center's Frontyard Festival, so you'll be in your own distanced box with dining and drink options delivered right to you. Go see a living master at work. (8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, $35-$60)

Kaleigh Baker and Someday Honey: Kaleigh Baker's famous around here for good reason, but seeing this Orlando-bred force of nature in the full-band context of St. Pete-based Someday Honey is an interesting setting. Fear not, Kaleigh heads, her horsepower still gets plenty of spotlight. It's just paired with even more influences to make for an especially eclectic mélange that spans country, rock, soul, blues and beyond. And they play it all with skill, love and spirit. As part of the Plaza Live's Front Porch Series, this is an outdoor and distanced show. (6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, Plaza Live, $15 general admission or $80 tables for up to four)

FiddleRat: They may be young, but this new Orlando group specializes in the good ol' stuff. And for the second anniversary celebration of SoDo brewery RockPit Brewing, they'll be reviving the grand string-band tradition with bluegrass, folk and all manner of old-time sounds. (7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, RockPit Brewing, free)

Baroque Chamber Orchestra: This online broadcast from Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts features string players from the Maitland Symphony Orchestra. Although they're preserving the old Baroque style, this orchestra keeps it fresh by performing deep cuts as well as works by contemporary composers. Titled "Baroque and Beyond," this particular program will feature the works of composers from Italy, Germany, Chile, Hungary and America. The broadcast is free, but all donations will go directly to Maitland's Performing Arts Matter, so look for the donation link in the comments section. (8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, bluebambooartcenter.com, free but donations accepted)

baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com

Tags: , , ,

