Concert picks of the week: Samantha Fish, Indigo Room goes virtual, Cat Ridgway 

Who run the world? This week, it's the ladies. And if you go out, respect everyone's distance, for all our sakes.

Cat Ridgeway and the Tourists: Rising Orlando musician Cat Ridgeway has been steady go-getting lately. She and her band are tireless performers, and her latest album, Nice to Meet You, recently broke the top 100 on Billboard's Americana Charts. With Ridgeway's effervescent soul leading the way, the Tourists will stay local and hold court this week at the outdoor Front Porch Series. (6 p.m. Thursday, March 4, Plaza Live, $15 general admission or $80 table for up to four)

The Indigo Room Goes Virtual: Like the Dining Room and the Manes Emporium of Doubt, the Indigo Room is among the city's subterranean, grassroots network of private residences that host live shows. Since 2014, local recording engineer and music producer Chris Baranyi ("Best Local George Martin" in our 2020 Best of Orlando issue) and wife Bea Vergara have opened their downtown home for small concerts. That, of course, had to stop last year.

But this month, the beat goes on safely with a four-show weekly run of webcast performances on their Facebook page. This Saturday's launch features jazz-influenced acoustic act the Viviana Clary Band previewing songs from Clary's upcoming album. (7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 6, Facebook Live, free)

'80s Mixtape Mayhem: As starved concertgoers increasingly seek outdoor events for their fix, one especially picturesque option is the Howey Mansion Music Series, which features jazz and classical performances at the lovely historic mansion in Howey-in-the-Hills.

The next event will be a lawn show featuring local ensemble '80s Mixtape Mayhem, who specialize in lighthearted, jazzy renditions of 1980s hits. (4 p.m. Sunday, March 7, Howey Mansion front lawn, $23)

Samantha Fish: Blues fans, don't make it an early night on Sunday. It's not often that a slinger of this caliber rolls through town, especially these days. Over the past decade, this award-winning Kansas City blues-rock pistol has shredded her way up the charts, and this weekend she takes the stage to throw some grease on the pan. (7 p.m. Sunday, March 7, Wharf at Sunset Walk, $25)