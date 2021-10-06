Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

October 06, 2021 Arts & Culture » Arts Stories & Interviews

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge Click this pic to see more photos from the 2019 COWP parade

Photo by Megan Turner

Click this pic to see more photos from the 2019 COWP parade

Come Out With Pride, Orlando! Here's the 2021 rundown: parades, fireworks, celebrities and all 

Happy Pride, Orlando! After 2020 celebrations were shifted mostly online, Orlando's Come Out With Pride is back this weekend with a huge slate of in-person events, observances, celebrations and — yes — the blockbuster parade through downtown Orlando. This year's theme is "Unified by Pride" in recognition of the vibrant diversity of Orlando's LGBTQ+ community.

On Saturday, Oct. 9, starting at noon and going until 9:30 p.m., Lake Eola Park will come alive with a big, festival-style celebratory event with a plethora of live entertainment spread over multiple stages.

This year there will be two parades happening in observance of Pride this Saturday — so get some fresh air in solidarity! Orlando's part of the National Trans Visibility March starts with a rally at 1 p.m. at the amphitheater in Lake Eola. Then the march starts at 2 p.m. and goes until 3:30 p.m.

Then the traditional Come Out With Pride parade through downtown Orlando starts right afterward at 4 p.m. with celebrity grand marshals Blue Star, Brandon Wolf, Chelsea Wolfe (not the musician, but a badass trans BMX Freestyle athlete who is a Florida native), Felipe Sousa-Lazaballet and Tina Gregory-Propst. They'll be leading participants and floats on an expanded mile-long route through downtown.

click to enlarge Kylie Sonique Love - IMAGE COURTESY OF COWP
  • image courtesy of COWP
  • Kylie Sonique Love

The festival in Lake Eola Park features two very big-name headliners from the glamorous and high-stakes world of RuPaul's Drag Race: Gottmik and Kylie Sonique Love.

Gottmik came to fame on Season 13 of Drag Race, both as the first trans man to compete on the program and for his bold, avant sense of style and aesthetic. Kylie Sonique Love, the crowned queen of Drag Race's sixth season, was the first trans woman to ever win a U.S. season of Drag Race, and held court at much-missed local landmark Parliament House more than a few times.

Aside from the headliners, entertainment will be on offer from MrMs Adrien's Gaga Ball, a few numbers from The Gay '90s Musical, Moonshot Acapella, DJ Tracy Young and DJ Scott Robert. There will also be a Pride Marketplace showcasing local goods, a SponsorWalk highlighting affiliated organizations and businesses, the Rainbow Ranch for the kiddies and even a sober space.

The evening will be capped off by a fireworks show over Lake Eola at 9:15 p.m. Downtown bar Irish Shannon's will be hosting the Amor official afterparty.

click to enlarge Gottmik - IMAGE COURTESY OF COWP
  • image courtesy of COWP
  • Gottmik

Pride offshoot events this week include the Super Gay Wednesday Pride Kick-Off at Come Out With Pride grand marshal Blue Star's Church Street clubhouse, Haos on Church, as well as Les Vixens' Diznee Burlesque Show (guess what that's about!) going down at Southern Nights on Wednesday, Oct. 6. On Thursday, Oct. 7, the Orlando Gay Chorus presents "We Shall Overcome: Celebrate LGBT+ Diversity" at the Lake Eola bandshell, spotlighting "LGBT+ trailblazers of color" in song. Performances of The Gay '90s Musical in its entirety happen at the Savoy on Oct. 7, 8 and 10, with a portion of the proceeds going to Come Out With Pride and the LGBT+ Center. The Jewish Federation of Greater Orlando will observe a Pride Shabbat at City Hall on Friday, Oct. 8, and later that night Watermark hosts Movies Out Loud, featuring a screening of Showgirls hosted by comedians Sabrina Ambra and Jeff Jones. (Should get raucous!) Even later that night — and most likely even more raucous — is Leather Pride Night at Savoy, kicking off at 9:30 p.m. For those interested in a different type of sports, there's Pride Night with the Orlando Magic on Sunday, Oct. 10, at the Amway Center, with the Magic taking on the San Antonio Spurs.

And don't forget to cap off a very full weekend with the official Come Out With Pride brunch outdoors at the Dr. Phillips Center on Sunday, Oct. 10, at noon, featuring food, drinks and plenty of live entertainment.

Organizers are asking that those interested in attending Come Out With Pride on Saturday RSVP through comeoutwithpride.org in advance, wear a mask at all events and get vaccinated. This is about thinking community-minded and looking out for one another.

feedback@orlandoweekly.com

Tags:

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Arts Stories & Interviews »

Trending

‘Nosferatu’ and ‘Horror in Headphones’ offer Orlando two new immersive encounters with the undead
Buttercrust Pizza raises crusts and buzz with its crispy-edged, Detroit-style pies
Things to do in Orlando, Oct. 6-12: Harry Styles, Trevor Noah, Manchester Orchestra, Ziggy Marley
‘The Way Down: God, Greed and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin’ profiles the late Tennessee pastor and diet guru
Maguro Sushi fuses Puerto Rican flavors into Japanese dishes with clarity and focus
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Arts Stories & Interviews

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. ‘Nosferatu’ and ‘Horror in Headphones’ offer Orlando two new immersive encounters with the undead Read More

  2. Things to do in Orlando, Oct. 6-12: Harry Styles, Trevor Noah, Manchester Orchestra, Ziggy Marley Read More

  3. Orlando Weekly Fall Guide 2021: Get out of the house and ... drink some beer and smash some pumpkins Read More

  4. Orlando Weekly Fall Guide 2021: Get out of the house and see some ... dance, opera, classical music Read More

  5. Orlando Weekly Fall Guide 2021: Get out of the house and see some ... art Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 6, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation