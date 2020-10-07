HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

October 07, 2020 Arts & Culture » Arts Stories & Interviews

click to enlarge ow_cover-10072020.jpg

Come Out With Pride Orlando 2020 

Pride is in the streets – Pride is in the house

Compiled by

Pride is political; Pride is a party. Pride is communal – Pride is virtual. Pride is on the streets ... Pride is in the house! Come out, Orlando!

click to enlarge pride_2020-procession-route.jpg

Wednesday, Oct. 7
Bowtie Pop Up Bakery
A partner event of Come Out With Pride 2020. Bowtie Bakery is an LGBTQ/ally-owned small business that focuses on working with local and LGBTQ-owned businesses. A portion of today's proceeds goes to LGBTQ charities. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. at Hourglass Brewing, Longwood.

Thursday, Oct. 8
"We Shall Overcome: Celebrating LGBTQ+ Diversity"
Orlando Gay Chorus, QLatinX, Bros in Convo, and Central Florida Sounds of Freedom Band and Color Guard celebrate LGBTQ+ people of color who have been trailblazers for human rights in word and song. A partner event of Come Out With Pride 2020. View this virtual event at facebook.com/orlandogaychorus. 7 p.m., free.

Saturday, Oct. 10
Pre-Party with Axel Andrews
Orlando drag dynamo Andrews kicks off an evening of virtual Pride parties with a stacked lineup of local singers, dancers, drag performers, an appearance by the Orlando Gay Chorus and much, much, more. Check it out on Pride's Facebook page or YouTube channel. 6:30 p.m., free,

Saturday, Oct. 10
Pride in the Streets Vehicle Procession
Since we can't have the usual Come Out With Pride downtown parade, the "Pride in the Streets Vehicle Procession" follows a 15-plus-mile-long route for the LGBTQA/ally community to wave and celebrate. See route map above. Noon, free, comeoutwithpride.com

Saturday, Oct. 10
Pride in the House Virtual Extravaganza
Even though Pride is virtual this year, that doesn't mean that organizers didn't do their best to pull out all the stops. And the lineup for this online party is testament to that. Gather around your favorite screen to take in the glittering wonders of singer Robin S. (the voice of house anthem "Show Me Love"), and drag sensations Roxxxy Andrews and Detox, stars of RuPaul's Drag Race and Drag Race All-Stars with deep local roots. Local artists and community businesses and organizations will also be showcased. 8 p.m., free, comeoutwithpride.com

