Claddagh Cottage will reopen in the Hourglass District any day, El Bodegon has closed, plus more in local foodie news 

OPENINGS

Your Champagne wishes and caviar dreams have come true: Bites & Bubbles will open in the Brooklyn Coffee Shop space on Mills Avenue with an emphasis on bubbly and fancy fare (everything from oysters and caviar to escargots and porterhouse steaks). Local restaurateurs Eddie Nickell and Nick Olivieri, who ran Restaurant Ash and Funky Monkey in this very spot, will gut the space and give it a thorough redesign ... Voodoo Doughnut has opened at Universal CityWalk and, no, the Cock-N-Balls and Maple Blazer Blunt aren't being sold here ... Look for Claddagh Cottage Irish Pub to reopen in the Hourglass District any day now ... Ice cream boutique the Greenery Creamery has opened at 420 E. Church St. ... Look for TopTop HotPot to open in the old Blue Moon Ultra Lounge space in Waterford Lakes ... In Altamonte Springs, the Sugar Sow has moved into the wee space next to Tamale & Co. Take-Out serving bacon and barbecue.

CLOSINGS

In case you didn't notice (I know I didn't) El Bodegon in Winter Park has closed, but they've reopened in Cocoa Village.

NEWS

Habit Burger's Charity Challenge will see the eatery donate 50 percent of sales on Saturday, April 7, to the Second Harvest Food Bank ... It's official! Gov. Rick Scott signed HB 1447 into law, allowing restaurants in the designated "Downtown Restaurant Area" of at least 1,800 square feet and capable of serving 80 to obtain a special liquor license.

EVENTS

Starting Saturday, April 7, at 10 p.m., a "late-night weekly get-down" dubbed "Saturday Night Shine" takes place at Art Smith's Homecomin' Kitchen. Live music, an after-dark food menu and specialty drinks will be offered. Chef Smith will be present opening night ... Also at Disney Springs, Paddlefish hosts a four-course "lobster-centric" wine dinner April 25. Cost is $90 ... The Taste at I-Drive 360 goes from 4-8 p.m. Sunday, April 8. Tickets are $45 with proceeds going to benefit the Esophageal Cancer Program at Florida Hospital Cancer Institute ... The Orlando Whiskey Society presents Scotch & Oysters April 11 at Luke's. Cost is $20 ... The American Cancer Society's Cattle Baron's Ball takes place April 14 at the Rosen Shingle Creek. Tickets are $250.

