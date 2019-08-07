Cinema-oriented events to go see this week 

Cult Classics: The Spongebob Squarepants Movie Animated film about a sponge and a starfish who go on an adventure to clear the name of a crab. Tuesday, 9:30 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $9; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Doctor Who: The End of Time Special 10th anniversary screening of the finale of David Tennant's groundbreaking run as the BBC's best Time Lord. Wednesday, 7 pm; multiple locations; $12.50; fathomevents.com.

Drum Corps International: Big, Loud & Live 16 Fifteen of DCI's top drum corps compete at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Thursday, 6:30 pm; multiple locations; $18; fathomevents.com.

The Farewell A Chinese family discovers their grandmother has only a short while left to live and decide to keep her in the dark, scheduling a wedding so they can gather before she dies. Continuing; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

FilmSlam Bimonthly showcase of independent shorts made by Florida filmmakers. Sunday, 1 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $9; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Hello, Dolly! Musical in which Dolly Levi (Barbra Streisand) uses her matchmaking skills in New York City to orchestrate the love lives of her friends, all while trying to get the man she likes to fall for her. Sunday, 1 & 4 pm; multiple locations; $12.50; fathomevents.com.

Inhabit Screening of a documentary about permaculture, its underlying philosophy, and ways in which it has been used. Tuesday, 7 pm; Orlando Permaculture, 3219 Chelsea St.; $5 suggested donation; 407-247-7075; orlandopermaculture.org.

Millennium Actress Anime film by Satoshi Kon that tells the story of two documentary filmmakers investigating the life of a legendary actress. Tuesday, 7 pm; multiple locations; $12.50; fathomevents.com.

Popcorn Flicks in the Park: Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire Outdoor screening of the fourth film in the Harry Potter series, when Harry must enter a dangerous competition between wizarding schools. Thursday, 8 pm; Central Park, Winter Park, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park; free; enzian.org.

Saturday Matinee Classics: The Man Who Knew Too Much Dr. Ben McKenna (James Stewart) is on vacation with his wife (Doris Day) and son in Morocco when a chance encounter with a stranger sets their trip, and their lives, on a drastically different course. Saturday, noon; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $9; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Sick 'n' Wrong Film Festival Three-day film festival focused on strange and bizarre independent shorts and features. Friday-Sunday; CityArts Factory, 39 S. Magnolia Ave.; $10-$100; 407-648-7060; sick-n-wrong.com.

This story is from the Aug. 7, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly.