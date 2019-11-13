Cinema-oriented events to go see this week in Orlando 

Downtown Cinema Night: Blue Is the Warmest Color Award-winning French film about the relationship between two gay women over several years. Monday, 7 pm; Mad Cow Theatre, 54 W. Church St.; free; 407-297-8788; madcowtheatre.com.
The Godfather Part II One of the best sequels of all time traces the saga of two generations of the fictional Corleone crime family. Wednesday, 7 pm; multiple locations; $12.50; fathomevents.com.
Indie Lens Pop-up: The First Rainbow Coalition Documentary about the 1969 alliance between the Chicago Black Panther Party and other groups. Wednesday, 6 pm; Bush Auditorium, Rollins College, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park; free; peacefilmfest.org.
Konosuba: Legend of Crimson Anime film about a human brought back to life in a fantasy world. Thursday, 7 pm; multiple locations; $12.50; fathomevents.com.
Lionel Richie at Glastonbury Concert documentary about Lionel Richie's 2015 performance at one of the biggest music festivals in the world. Tuesday, 7 pm; multiple locations; $12.50; fathomevents.com.
Lost in Translation A faded movie star and a neglected young woman form an unlikely bond after crossing paths in Tokyo. Wednesday, 2 & 6 pm; Southeast Museum of Photography, Daytona State College, Daytona Beach; free; 386-506-4475; smponline.org.
Movie Monday: Wayne's World Two underachieving public access TV hosts get embroiled in the high-stakes world of arcade advertising. Monday, 7:30 pm; À La Cart, 609 Irvington Ave.; free; 407-776-4693; alacartorlando.com.
Parasite Bong Joon-ho's Palme d'Or-winning film in which the class dynamic between two families is thrown off by an interloper. Ongoing; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
Peanut Butter Matinee: My Neighbor Totoro Two girls move to the countryside and befriend playful spirits and a cuddly giant in this animated film from Hayao Miyazaki. Sunday, noon; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $9; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
Princess Mononoke Hayao Miyazaki's animated epic about a girl raised by wolves who violently protects the forest from encroaching civilization. Sunday, 12:55 pm, Monday, 7 pm; multiple locations; $12.50; fathomevents.com.
Ride-In Movie Night: Mission Impossible – Fallout Tom Cruise spy thriller in which the good guys ride BMW motorcycles and the bad guys ride Triumphs. Friday, 6 pm; Standard Motorcycle Company, 2545 Industrial Blvd.; contact for price; standardmotorcycleco.com.
The Twilight Zone Screening of six quintessential episodes of the groundbreaking television series in honor of its 60th anniversary. Thursday, 7 pm; multiple locations; $12.19; fathomevents.com.
