Cinco Tacos & Tequila is now open, an all-you-can-eat option comes to Chuan Lu Garden, and more in Orlando foodie news 

OPENINGS

Cinco Tacos & Tequila, offering such dishes as tableside guacamole, adobo fried chicken, "pizza-stand nachos" and "fajita chimichanga samosas," will soft-open to the public on July 18 ... Look for Jimmy Hula's to open one of their "urban express" locations inside the Basement Bar at 68 E. Pine St. ... Foxtail Coffee and vegan eatery Leguminati will open their Hourglass District locations Aug. 4 ... Sprouts Farmers Market will open its Winter Park store in the former Whole Foods Market location Oct. 24.

NEWS

Chuan Lu Garden now offers an all-you-can-eat mini hotpot buffet for $19.95 ... Hamilton's Kitchen at the Alfond Inn has earned Wine Spectator's 2018 Restaurant Award of Excellence and is featured in the August issue ... Capa Steakhouse at the Four Seasons Resort is offering indulgent steak tasting experiences for couples and groups. Both multicourse meals include jamon de bellota, Creekstone Farms prime filet and bone-in filet, A5 Miyazaki wagyu, wine pairings and much more. Cost is $425 per person for couples, and $475 per person for groups of four to six ... Visit Orlando has released the list of the more than 100 restaurants participating in this year's Orlando Magical Dining Month Aug. 24-Sept. 30. Visit orlandomagicaldining.com for more.

EVENTS

Part 2 of Digress Wine's "The Ecstasy of Influence & Double Dippin' Germany and Austria" happens July 21 at 1 p.m. The event's "casual hangout setting" will focus on the whys and hows of the riesling extended family. Cost is $25 ... Also on July 21, Orlando Brewing hosts a crawfish boil at 5 p.m. with live jazz and folk music, as well as additional food trucks on site. Cost is $35 ... Earls Kitchen + Bar hosts a tequila cocktail class July 24 from 6:30-8 p.m. courtesy of Tequila Herradura. Cost is $30.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to dining@orlandoweekly.com