February 22, 2022

Chris Rock plays Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center this summer on 'Ego Death' tour 

Megastar comedian Chris Rock is heading out on his first tour in five years. And Orlando is one of two Florida cities lucky enough to land a date.

Rock's "Ego Death" tour will bring him to the Dr. Phillips Center on July 27. His only other dates in Florida are a two-night stand in Hollywood in April.



Rock was almost unquestionably the biggest comedian in the world at one point. Following a stint on Saturday Night Live, Rock became a household name through a series of HBO comedy specials, particularly 1996's Bring The Pain.

The 2000s saw him transition into full-length movies and the last decade he's made the turn toward acting in dramas. He starred in the fourth season of FX series Fargo and has a role in the upcoming biopic of gay civil rights leader Bayard Rustin.

Rock's tour — bringing a world-famous comedian-turned-actor back into the fold of standup — is the second such announced this month. Kevin Hart shared dates for his first tour in four years last week.

Tickets to Rock's Orlando show go on sale on February 25.




