Chita Rivera to headline the Garden Theatre’s gala, Orlando Fringe lottery winners revealed and more 

Broadway legend Chita Rivera will headline "Encore 2019," the Garden Theatre's annual gala, which will be held in Winter Garden on March 9. The 85-year-old Tony Award-winning star of Chicago and Bye Bye Birdie will share songs and stories from her storied career during the one-night-only event. Tickets are $125-$325; visit gardentheatre.org for details. Garden Theatre also recently announced that Matilda the Musical (whose national tour visited the Dr. Phillips Center last year) will be part of their 2019-2020 season.

Orlando Fringe held its 2019 lottery on Dec. 3, with 99 productions randomly picked to participate in May's festival. International artists from as far away as Tokyo, Australia and England are among the selected acts, along with countless Canadians. Returning fest favorites include Chase Padgett, Charlie Ross and Paul Strickland. Jeff Jones, David Lee, Logan Donahoo and Adam McCabe are among the notable locals who made the cut. You can find the full list at facebook.com/orlandofringefestival.

Sean Keohane, director of Pinocchio's Marionette Theater, is remounting Jane Henson's Nativity Story on Saturday, Dec. 15, at Ekballo Studios, an Evangelical production venue in Winter Garden. The show, which was created by the late Muppets co-founder and uses puppets built by the Henson Creature Shop, debuted at the Orlando Puppet Festival in 2010 and was nationally broadcast from New York City in 2013. Tickets are $15; visit janehensonnativitystory.wordpress.com for more information.

Now Playing

A Christmas Spectacular, through Dec. 15 at Gateway Center for the Arts ... VarieTease presents The Not-cracker, through Dec. 15 at the Venue ... On Golden Pond, through Dec. 16 at CFCArts ... Orlando Ballet presents The Nutcracker, through Dec. 16 at Dr. Phillips Center ... The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical, through Dec. 16 at TheatreWorks ... A Christmas Story, through Dec. 23 at Garden Theatre ... The Mystery of Edwin Drood, through Dec. 23 at Mad Cow ... A Christmas Carol, through Dec. 30 at Orlando Shakes ... Elf: The Musical, through Dec. 30 at Orlando Rep.

Upcoming

Jane Lynch's Swingin' Little Christmas, Dec. 14-16 at Dr. Phillips ... David McElroy's One Man Christmas Carol, Dec. 15-17 at Blue Bamboo ... A John Waters Christmas, Dec. 17 at Plaza Live ... Irving Berlin's White Christmas, Dec. 18-23 at Dr. Phillips Center ... Phantasmagoria's Christmas Carol, Dec. 22 at Wayne Densch.