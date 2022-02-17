Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

February 16, 2022 Food & Drink » Tip Jar

Chick'nCone to open on Winter Park's 'Chicken Strip,' Bruno Bagel is no more, and more Orlando food news 

OPENINGS + CLOSINGS: As part of the multimillion-dollar renovation of Winter Park Village (already underway), Ruth's Chris Steak House will move from its current location to the space that once housed Pier 1 Imports. The move is expected at the end of September ... Across the street, Chick'nCone, the global chain specializing in handheld waffles stuffed with fried chicken, will open this month in the old George's Gourmet Cookies space at 501 N. Orlando Ave. ... The Foreigner, Bruno Fonseca's chef's tasting concept slated to open in Audubon Park, will switch venues. The Foreigner was originally going to open in the space next to Sugar Dough Bakehouse, but now the restaurant will be housed in the old Showroom 11 space next to Redlight Redlight ... The Bagel Bruno x Foxtail Coffee partnership has been dissolved. Bruno Zacchini's Cicchetti by Bruno concept inside the Milkhouse has been taken over by Foxtail and renamed Cicchetti Kitchen, and Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream will move into Bagel Bruno's College Park space ...

IGC Hospitality, the NYC-based restaurant group, will bring The Wilson to the Meliá Orlando Celebration. Like The Wilson at the Meliá New York Nomad, guests can expect "playful interpretations of New American classics centered on celebrating classic seafood dishes." The Wilson will open in early summer ... Keahi's Hapahalo Grill, a food trailer specializing in Hawaiian and Filipino fare, will soon be rolling out. Follow them @keahishapahalogrill for the latest ... Beyti Mediterranean Grill, the well-received Turkish restaurant in Casselberry, has shuttered.

NEWS + EVENTS: Kaya, the soon-to-open Filipino restaurant by former Kadence cohorts Lordfer Lalicon and Jamilyn Bailey, will stage preview pop-ups at the Edible Education Experience Feb. 18-19 and 25-26. Cost is $75. Visit exploretock.com/kadence for tickets ... Pizza Bruno and Swine & Sons will stage a one-night-only dinner collab March 10 at Pizza Bruno on Curry Ford Road. The special menu will be offered from 5 p.m. until they sell out ... The Orlando Taco Festival returns Feb. 26-27 at the Drive Shack on I-Drive with more than 25 taco trucks and carts in attendance. General admission is $14.99. Tequila will also be poured. Visit tacofests.com for all the details.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to [email protected]

