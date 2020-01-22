Chicken Fire brings Nashville to À La Cart, College Park mainstay K Restaurant closes, plus more Orlando food news 

OPENINGS

Bad As's Sandwich, the popular Milk District sammie joint, will open its second location in the standalone building once home to Joe's Pizza and Brooklyn Pizza at 1881 W. Fairbanks Ave. in Winter Park. An opening date hasn't been announced ... After temporarily closing for four months, French-Korean bakery Bread & Co. has reopened as a Japanese restaurant serving yakitori, sandos, curries and, of course, okonomiyaki. Don't worry, their luxe pastries aren't going anywhere ... Osphere Grill and Bar, the restaurant by Oudom Thai's Oudom Ketsatha we told you about back in October, will open in the old Tre Bambine space at 407 E. Central Blvd. on Lake Eola next month. The restaurant will have a full bar ... V.L.C. Vegan Eatery has opened in Waterford Towers in Oviedo offering a menu of plant-based pan-Asian dishes ... Chicken Fire, specializing in Nashville-style hot chicken, is the newest food truck vendor at À La Cart ... Sunset Walk at the Margaritaville Resort has seen a few new restaurants open recently: Estefan Kitchen (Gloria and Emilio Estefan's Cuban restaurant), Cafe D'Avignon (the NYC-based coffee and pastry house) and El Jefe Tequilas Taco Cantina ... Epcot's American Adventure pavilion will soon house the Regal Eagle Smokehouse, which will replace the Liberty Inn restaurant later this winter. Sam Eagle (from The Muppet Show) is the restaurant's mascot ... U-Roll Sushi has opened downtown at 100 E. Pine St. ... Koi Sushi, which also serves ramen, curry, yakitori and grilled barbecue, has opened at 3635 Aloma Ave. near Tuskawilla Road ... Blake Shelton's Southern restaurant Ole Red will open April 13 at Icon Park on I-Drive ... The Brick Bar, made from more than a million Lego pieces, will come to Orlando March 20 and 21. A location has yet to be announced.

CLOSINGS

Unless a buyer is found, K Restaurant & Wine Bar, the College Park stalwart opened by James Beard-nominated chef and inaugural BITE Award winner Kevin Fonzo, will shutter this weekend. Chad Phelps, who took ownership of the restaurant from Fonzo in the summer of 2017, is closing the restaurant while he takes care of his health issues. K served its last regular dinner service last Saturday, but reopens Friday-Saturday, Jan. 24-25, for a final blowout – no reservations, walk-ins only.

NEWS

Top Chef alum Gerald Sombright will be the chef de cuisine at fellow Top Chef alum John Tesar's Knife & Spoon when it opens at the Ritz-Carlton Grande Lakes in May ... Food truck Duck & Drake Kitchen has taken up residency at Digress Wine and will serve their global street fare 6-9 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Digress has also expanded their hours. They're now open noon to 7 p.m. Monday-Tuesday; noon to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday; "noon until late" Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Happy hour is 5-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and all day Sunday.

EVENTS

The 11th annual Tables Extraordinaire fundraiser goes Jan. 29-Feb. 1 at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. The event is a showcase of table settings and Greek cuisine; cost is $150 ... Field to Feast, the outdoor culinary extravaganza organized by Edible Orlando, goes from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at Long & Scott Farms in Zellwood. Disney's finest chefs will prepare dishes from local ingredients with wine, beer and cocktail pairings. Cost is $175.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to

dining@orlandoweekly.com

– This story appears in the Jan. 22, 2020, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.