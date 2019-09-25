Chi-Kin to moves into former Noodles & Rice space, Loading Zone Philly Steaks to open downtown, and more Orlando foodie news 

OPENINGS

QCreate, a shared workspace serving crafty and creative coffee and tea concoctions, has soft-opened in Mills 50 behind the now-shuttered 7-Eleven on Woodward Street next to Ming's Bistro ... Nearby, Chi-Kin, a Korean fried chicken concept by the folks behind King Bao and Poke Hana, will open in the former home of Noodles and Rice in mid-November ... DG Doughnuts, the craft doughnut joint on West Colonial Drive in Oakland, will open a second location inside the Foxtail Coffee on Lee Road Oct. 5 ... Sus Hi Eatstation will open a new "dojo" on South Chickasaw Trail later this month. Two additional dojos will open in January – one in Gainesville and the other in Tampa ... MamaJuana Latin Bistro and Rum Bar has opened at 75 E. Colonial Drive, with a menu representing an array of flavors from Latin America and the Caribbean ... Loading Zone Philly Steaks is promising the real deal when they open in the old Beth's Burger Bar space downtown.

NEWS

Andres Mendoza, who served as executive chef of Norman's at the Ritz-Carlton, has taken a post as chef of Victoria & Albert's. No word yet on who will replace Mendoza when Norman's reopens early next year ... Cress Restaurant in DeLand launches its lunch service Tuesday to Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. beginning Oct. 1 ... Orlando Taco Week ends this Sunday so get your fill, ese!

EVENTS

Orlando Date Night Guide and Maxine's on Shine host a Woodstock Dinner in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the epic music festival at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30. A specially themed four-course dinner will be prepared. Cost is $60, or $80 with wine pairings ... The 20th annual Taste of Orlando goes from 3-7 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Waterford Lakes Town Center; cost is $15 ... In celebration of Oktoberfest, Morimoto Asia will host "MorimotoFest" Oct. 6 from 12:30 to 3 p.m. There will be 10 food stations serving 10 different fall-themed craft beers from various local breweries. Cost is $55 ... Mark your calendars: Highball & Harvest hosts its third annual Homestead Harvest Dinner Oct. 25 in support of Frog Song Organics. The outdoor food-and-drink walkaround takes place at Whisper Creek Farm at Grande Lakes Orlando. Cost is $95.

This story is from the Sept. 25, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly.