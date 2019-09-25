September 25, 2019 Food & Drink » Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge chi-kin-koreanfried.jpg

Photo via Chi Kin/Instagram

Chi-Kin to moves into former Noodles & Rice space, Loading Zone Philly Steaks to open downtown, and more Orlando foodie news 

By

OPENINGS

QCreate, a shared workspace serving crafty and creative coffee and tea concoctions, has soft-opened in Mills 50 behind the now-shuttered 7-Eleven on Woodward Street next to Ming's Bistro ... Nearby, Chi-Kin, a Korean fried chicken concept by the folks behind King Bao and Poke Hana, will open in the former home of Noodles and Rice in mid-November ... DG Doughnuts, the craft doughnut joint on West Colonial Drive in Oakland, will open a second location inside the Foxtail Coffee on Lee Road Oct. 5 ... Sus Hi Eatstation will open a new "dojo" on South Chickasaw Trail later this month. Two additional dojos will open in January – one in Gainesville and the other in Tampa ... MamaJuana Latin Bistro and Rum Bar has opened at 75 E. Colonial Drive, with a menu representing an array of flavors from Latin America and the Caribbean ... Loading Zone Philly Steaks is promising the real deal when they open in the old Beth's Burger Bar space downtown.

NEWS

Andres Mendoza, who served as executive chef of Norman's at the Ritz-Carlton, has taken a post as chef of Victoria & Albert's. No word yet on who will replace Mendoza when Norman's reopens early next year ... Cress Restaurant in DeLand launches its lunch service Tuesday to Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. beginning Oct. 1 ... Orlando Taco Week ends this Sunday so get your fill, ese!

EVENTS

Orlando Date Night Guide and Maxine's on Shine host a Woodstock Dinner in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the epic music festival at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30. A specially themed four-course dinner will be prepared. Cost is $60, or $80 with wine pairings ... The 20th annual Taste of Orlando goes from 3-7 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Waterford Lakes Town Center; cost is $15 ... In celebration of Oktoberfest, Morimoto Asia will host "MorimotoFest" Oct. 6 from 12:30 to 3 p.m. There will be 10 food stations serving 10 different fall-themed craft beers from various local breweries. Cost is $55 ... Mark your calendars: Highball & Harvest hosts its third annual Homestead Harvest Dinner Oct. 25 in support of Frog Song Organics. The outdoor food-and-drink walkaround takes place at Whisper Creek Farm at Grande Lakes Orlando. Cost is $95.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to dining@orlandoweekly.com

This story is from the Sept. 25, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Jump to comments

Tags: , , ,

More Tip Jar »

Latest in Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Tequila tastings at East End Market, Grilled Cheezus rises, Pizza Bruno gets sliced and more Orlando foodie news Read More

  2. A well-rounded assemblage of food and beverage offerings await at the Hourglass Social House Read More

  3. Filipino-American restaurant Taglish opens, wine tastings at Epcot, and more Orlando restaurant news Read More

  4. At downtown Orlando's Jam-Eng, Jamaican staples contend with English fare Read More

  5. Orlando's Z Asian Vietnamese Kitchen gets focused on its signature cuisine Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation