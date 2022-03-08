Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

March 08, 2022

Cheyenne Saloon in downtown Orlando to host production of Sondheim's 'Assassins' 

By
click image Illustration of John Wilkes Bookes assassinating President Abraham Lincoln - ILLUSTRATION COURTESY WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Illustration courtesy Wikimedia Commons
  • Illustration of John Wilkes Bookes assassinating President Abraham Lincoln

If you're jonesing for some theater staged in unconventional locales, you might want to clear your calendar for an upcoming production of Steven Sondheim's Tony Award-winning Assassins.

Staged by the Florida Theatrical Association, the troupe will take over the Cheyenne Saloon space in downtown Orlando for a late spring performance run of the musical.



Assassins, by the sardonic Sondheim and John Weidman, is a look at nine people throughout American history who attempted or succeeded in assassinating a sitting president — in song.

“When exploring possible locations to mount this show, we were presented with Cheyenne Saloon and I just thought it couldn’t be more perfect," said director Kenny Howard in a press statement about the location. "The legendary landmark on Church Street is so unique and has just the right feel to transport audiences through moments that forever changed the course of history.”

Assassins runs from April 22- May 1 at the Cheyenne Saloon on Church Street. Tickets are available now through Eventbrite.



