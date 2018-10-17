October 17, 2018 Food & Drink » Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge Reyes Mezcaleria

photo by Rob Bartlett

Reyes Mezcaleria

Orlando Meats serves Monday Night Bites at the Imperial; Domu throws down a Carolina Reaper Challenge, plus more foodie news 

By

NEWS: Reyes Mezcaleria stages a National Mezcal Day Dinner by chef Wendy Lopez Sunday, Oct. 21, at 6 p.m. The five-course dinner with Del Maguey mezcal pairings is $85 … The second installment of Monday Night Bites at the Imperial Wine Bar in Ivanhoe Village will see Edgar Massoni and Elliot Hillis of Orlando Meats serve house-made charcuterie, fermented vegetables, specialty cheeses and house-baked breads from 6-9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 22. Prices will range from $12-$25 … Domu’s Carolina Reaper Challenge returns Oct. 31 to Nov. 2. Finish a whole bowl of the intestine-igniting ramen and you’ll get the soup for free, plus a shirt and your mug on the victory wall … Hunger Street Tacos and Papa Llama will collaborate on a Día de los Muertos dinner Friday, Nov. 2, from 5-11 p.m. at the Heavy, 1152 Harmon Ave. in Winter Park … The 7th Annual Cows ’n Cabs goes 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at Central Park’s West Meadow off Park Avenue with more than 25 restaurants participating, along with scores of beverage vendors. Tickets are $120; $160 VIP … Some of the city’s finest bakeries battle it out at the eighth annual Cupcake Challenge Sunday, Nov. 4, at the UCF Rosen College of Hospitality. Proceeds from the event benefit Dress for Success Greater Orlando. Tickets are $22; $12 for kids over 12; and free for kids 12 and under.

Domu - PHOTO BY ROB BARTLETT
  • photo by Rob Bartlett
  • Domu

OPENINGS: Pizza Bruno will take over the Red Claw Lobster Rolls & Pizza Pies space inside Orange County Brewers on Thursday, Nov. 1. The satellite location will offer counter service and serve pizza, wings, salads and, yes, those addictive Pizza Bruno garlic knots … Slice by Pizza Bruno will open at 1011 N. Mills Ave. in Mills 50 early next year offering pizza by the slice … The Center of Winter Park location of Bento Asian Kitchen is nearing completion and will open next month … Slapfish, the fast-casual “modern seafood shack,” opens its doors Friday, Oct. 19, at Waterford Lakes Town Center … The 8,632-square-foot City Works Eatery & Pour House will open in Disney Springs next summer … Whippoorwill Beer House & Package Store celebrates its grand opening Saturday, Oct. 27, at 2425 E. South St.

CLOSINGS: Shocker: The old Brian’s Restaurant space has claimed its latest victim: Stir Restaurant & Bar.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to dining@orlandoweekly.com

Jump to comments

Tags:

More Tip Jar »

Latest in Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Chef Xiong 'Tiger' Tang helms Orlando's latest best Chinese restaurant with Taste of Chengdu Read More

  2. Pizza Bruno is now open for lunch, Root & Branch Bistro coming to Clermont and more in Orlando foodie news Read More

  3. Eggs and Oats opens in Winter Garden, Vinia Wine Bar coming soon, plus more in Orlando foodie news Read More

  4. Upscale chain Jinya Ramen Bar brings Japanese street food back to Thornton Park with fanfare Read More

  5. Faiyaz Kara's 55 best restaurants in Orlando Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation