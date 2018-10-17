Orlando Meats serves Monday Night Bites at the Imperial; Domu throws down a Carolina Reaper Challenge, plus more foodie news 

NEWS: Reyes Mezcaleria stages a National Mezcal Day Dinner by chef Wendy Lopez Sunday, Oct. 21, at 6 p.m. The five-course dinner with Del Maguey mezcal pairings is $85 … The second installment of Monday Night Bites at the Imperial Wine Bar in Ivanhoe Village will see Edgar Massoni and Elliot Hillis of Orlando Meats serve house-made charcuterie, fermented vegetables, specialty cheeses and house-baked breads from 6-9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 22. Prices will range from $12-$25 … Domu’s Carolina Reaper Challenge returns Oct. 31 to Nov. 2. Finish a whole bowl of the intestine-igniting ramen and you’ll get the soup for free, plus a shirt and your mug on the victory wall … Hunger Street Tacos and Papa Llama will collaborate on a Día de los Muertos dinner Friday, Nov. 2, from 5-11 p.m. at the Heavy, 1152 Harmon Ave. in Winter Park … The 7th Annual Cows ’n Cabs goes 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at Central Park’s West Meadow off Park Avenue with more than 25 restaurants participating, along with scores of beverage vendors. Tickets are $120; $160 VIP … Some of the city’s finest bakeries battle it out at the eighth annual Cupcake Challenge Sunday, Nov. 4, at the UCF Rosen College of Hospitality. Proceeds from the event benefit Dress for Success Greater Orlando. Tickets are $22; $12 for kids over 12; and free for kids 12 and under.

photo by Rob Bartlett

Domu

OPENINGS: Pizza Bruno will take over the Red Claw Lobster Rolls & Pizza Pies space inside Orange County Brewers on Thursday, Nov. 1. The satellite location will offer counter service and serve pizza, wings, salads and, yes, those addictive Pizza Bruno garlic knots … Slice by Pizza Bruno will open at 1011 N. Mills Ave. in Mills 50 early next year offering pizza by the slice … The Center of Winter Park location of Bento Asian Kitchen is nearing completion and will open next month … Slapfish, the fast-casual “modern seafood shack,” opens its doors Friday, Oct. 19, at Waterford Lakes Town Center … The 8,632-square-foot City Works Eatery & Pour House will open in Disney Springs next summer … Whippoorwill Beer House & Package Store celebrates its grand opening Saturday, Oct. 27, at 2425 E. South St.

CLOSINGS: Shocker: The old Brian’s Restaurant space has claimed its latest victim: Stir Restaurant & Bar.

