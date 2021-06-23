Checkup: Will the Florida GOP's war on Obamcare ever end? 

After 11 years of being on the front lines of the battle against Obamacare, will last week's U.S. Supreme Court ruling finally end Florida's fierce resistance to the federal health care law? It may seem like ancient history now, but former Florida Attorney General Bill McCollum led the charge in the initial major challenge to the Affordable Care Act, filing the first lawsuit after then-President Barack Obama signed the landmark legislation. In a 5-4 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court in 2012 preserved much of the law. But the challenge resulted in an important concession, with the court holding that the government could not withhold federal Medicaid funds from states that didn't expand Medicaid to low-income childless adults.
To date, 12 states, including Florida, have not expanded Medicaid.
Former Attorney General Pam Bondi added Florida to a separate challenge to Obamacare led by Texas. After taking office in early 2019, Attorney General Ashley Moody decided to keep Florida a part of the challenge, which ultimately was rejected Thursday in a 7-2 ruling by the high court. Moody said in a statement that her office would "respect" the ruling but vowed to continue to fight against "any federal overreach." Scott's office also weighed in and asserted that Obamacare was a failure.
Democrats during this year's legislative session repeatedly called for expanding Medicaid to low-income childless adults, but the issue never received consideration from Republicans who control the House, Senate and governor's office.
Republicans, however, agreed to extend the length of time that Medicaid benefits are available to postpartum mothers, which was something authorized by Congress this spring. Also this session, Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, saw the importance of providing low-income women access to long-acting, reversible birth control. Simpson included $2 million in the state budget for the hormonal contraception, though it was vetoed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.