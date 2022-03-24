Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

March 24, 2022 News » Florida News

Email
Print
Share

Charlie Crist, local representatives speak out against ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill in Orlando 

By
click to enlarge State Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith (far right at table) speaks against the "Don't Say Gay" bill along with other representatives, LGBTQ+ activists and students at a panel discussion on Wednesday. - "SAY GAY PANEL AND SPEAK OUT" FACEBOOK LIVESTREAM
  • "Say Gay Panel and Speak Out" Facebook livestream
  • State Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith (far right at table) speaks against the "Don't Say Gay" bill along with other representatives, LGBTQ+ activists and students at a panel discussion on Wednesday.

Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist said that the “Don’t Say Gay” bill is wrong, unconscionable and hurts Florida’s students, teachers and LGTBQ community at a panel on Wednesday.

Crist was joined at the "Say Gay" panel discussion by Orlando-area  State Reps. Anna Eskamani and Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, LQBTQ+ activists and UCF students to speak out against the bill after it passed the Florida Legislature earlier this month.



The would prohibit classroom discussions of sexual orientation or gender identity from kindergarten through third grade. The bill passed the state Senate on March 8 and is headed to Gov. Ron DeSantis' desk.

“‘Don’t Say Gay’ is a heinous piece of legislation that silences teachers in their own classrooms and takes away the safe spaces of millions of LGBTQ students who may have no where else to turn,” Crist said.

The bill would also allow parents to take action against schools that violate the law.

Smith, the state's first LGBTQ Latino senator and Central Florida outreach coordinator for Equality Florida, said that he was in disbelief that in modern times, homophobia and transphobia are such regular adversaries.

LGBTQ activist Jim Obergefell, lead plaintiff in the Supreme Court case that allowed same-sex marriage, was also in attendance and said that the bill is hateful and harmful.
He said that making a hostile environment for teachers, staff and students is the last thing lawmakers should do.

“As lawmakers we should be fighting to protect people,” Obergefell said. “We don’t do that by making it illegal to acknowledge that queer people exist.”





Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

More Florida News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Florida News

Most Popular

  1. Milk District storefront crashes prompt effort to make Robinson Street safer Read More

  2. University of Florida renames Karl Marx study room following Russian invasion of Ukraine Read More

  3. Arrest warrant issued for woman who led police on chase through Orlando airport on motorized suitcase Read More

  4. The 'Disney Walkout' that wasn't: mass action against 'Don't Say Gay' bill fizzles at Walt Disney World Read More

  5. Gov. Ron DeSantis declares Florida swimmer winner over trans champion Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 23, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Bite
Newcomers Guide
Summer Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News

Movies

Arts + Culture

Calendar

Social Media

Food + Drink

Best of Orlando®

Music

Orlando Guides

Sponsored Links

Giveaways + Events

About Us

© 2022 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation