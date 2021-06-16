Celebrate Black liberation with Juneteenth parties and events all over town 

VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 31!
Friday, June 18:
Black Friday Orlando: Juneteenth 2021
Citywide scavenger hunt centered on Orlando's Black-owned businesses in the morning, then big block party and local market in the evening. This is a "City Skip Day" with a purpose. Must RSVP to participate in the scavenger hunt. 9 a.m., free. 400 W. Church St., eventbrite.com
Celebrate Freedom: Juneteenth at the Wells' Built
An evening of spoken word to celebrate Juneteenth and amplify the voices of the Black community. There will also be opportunities to support local Black-owned businesses with a maker's market and food trucks on site. 6 p.m., $10. Wells'Built Museum, 511 W. South St., wellsbuilt.org
Sol Cafe at Ember: The Black Out: Juneteenth Celebration
An R&B party with Sol Cafe and DJ Nasty 305 from Miami. Formal attire is required and food is available until 11 p.m. 10 p.m., $10-$100. Ember, 42 W. Central Boulevard, facebook.com/emberorlando
Saturday, June 19:
Annual Juneteenth Celebration: Knowing, Remembering and Shifting the Narrative
Guest speakers, live performances and local food trucks feature in this event brought to you by the Hannibal Square Heritage Center, Winter Park Public Library and Winter Park Parks and Recreation. 10 a.m., free. Winter Park Community Center, 721 W. New England Ave., Winter Park, hannibalsquareheritagecenter.org
Black Wall Street: The Juneteenth Remix
Presented by "This Ain't That" to commemorate Black Wall Street, a safe space for the Black community 100 years ago. The event features six DJs, four clubs and 50 small Black-owned businesses vending their wares. 4 p.m., $10-$40. Wall Street Plaza, Wall and Court streets, eventbrite.com
Facets of Freedom: A Celebration of Juneteenth
Celebrate the importance of Juneteenth with this showcase of the talents of Black Theatre Girl Magic and other Black and Brown performers from the Central Florida area. All donations and profits go to support Black and Brown women in the arts. 6 p.m., $20. Nan's Place, 142 South Swoope Ave., Maitland, linktr.ee/btgm
HUSH Society: Juneteenth Celebration
Music courtesy DJ Dalastmo, complimentary food from Jesse's Rib Shack, sports on multiple screens and $120 for selected premium bottles. 8 p.m., free-$120. Novelty at 101, 101 South Eola Drive, facebook.com/noveltyorlando
Juneteenth Celebration!
Winter Haven celebrates African American history and culture at this festival with music, education, kids' fitness challenges and more. 1 p.m., free. Lake Maude Nature Park, Winter Haven, mywinterhaven.com
Juneteenth Celebration at the Bronze Kingdom
The Bronze Kingdom Museum invites the community to celebrate Juneteenth with live entertainment and local vendors. The event is free, but discounted museum tickets are available to discover unique artworks from the African continent. 10 a.m., free. Bronze Kingdom Museum, 6464 International Drive, bronzekingdom.com
Juneteenth Freedom Day
Celebrate with a two-hour painting session led by Ashley Craft in addition to a short production of "Freedom Delayed" by Black Barb'z Entertainment and Community Outreach Inc. 7 p.m., $45. 6700 Conroy Windermere Road, paintingwithatwist.com
Juneteenth Freedom Day: Comedy Grove
An evening of comedy, music and good food featuring Tae, Jerry McCarter, Genesis and Desmond Atkins. 7:30 p.m., $10-$90. The Love Bar & Restaurant, 7769 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, facebook.com/thelovebarandrestaruant
Juneteenth in the Preserve
Celebrate freedom, family and heritage on Juneteenth with music, activities for the kids, and plenty of opportunities to support local businesses with shopping and eating aplenty. Registration required. Noon, free. Preserve at Crown Point, Stonegate Drive, Ocoee, eventbrite.com
Juneteenth on Sanford Avenue
Did you know this avenue used to be Sanford's Black business district? On June 19, Sanford Avenue will be closed between Sixth and Fifth streets. There will be live performances, a BBQ cookout, special guests and keynote speaker Dr. Alzo Reddick. 11 a.m., free. Shantell's, 503 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford, sanford365.com
Juneteenth Rally
Faith in Florida hosts a community rally in honor of Juneteenth. Attendees can expect free food, great fellowship, entertainment from DJ Young 1NE and a voter registration drive. 3 p.m., free. The CLIC House, 9401 W. Colonial Drive, Ocoee, facebook.com/faithinflorida
Kissimmee Juneteenth Festival
Family event celebrating community, culture and unity. 10 a.m., free. Kissimmee Lakefront Park, 201 Lakeview Drive, Kissimmee, kissimmee.gov
Lunch and Learn: A BTGM Juneteenth event for Kids & Families
Little ones from any age are welcome to this story time with books about Juneteenth, acceptance and loving ourselves. Face paint, music and free food on offer. Pre-registration recommended. Noon, free. Orlando Repertory Theatre, 1001 East Princeton St., facebook.com/orlandorep
Melanin: A Good Evening Juneteenth Event
The dress code is 50 shades of brown as attendees celebrate Black independence. 7 p.m., $10-$225. Courtyard 390, 390 North Orange Ave., facebook.com/courtyard390
Unity Juneteenth Celebration: Black Excellence: A State of Mind
A celebration of Juneteenth and Caribbean American Heritage Month and African American Music Month with live musical performances. An evening devoted to connecting with, developing and cherishing Black excellence. Registration required for this free online event. Noon, free. unityjuneteenth.eventbrite.com
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.