Celebrate Black liberation with Juneteenth parties and events all over town 

Friday, June 18:

Black Friday Orlando: Juneteenth 2021

Citywide scavenger hunt centered on Orlando's Black-owned businesses in the morning, then big block party and local market in the evening. This is a "City Skip Day" with a purpose. Must RSVP to participate in the scavenger hunt. 9 a.m., free. 400 W. Church St., eventbrite.com

Celebrate Freedom: Juneteenth at the Wells' Built

An evening of spoken word to celebrate Juneteenth and amplify the voices of the Black community. There will also be opportunities to support local Black-owned businesses with a maker's market and food trucks on site. 6 p.m., $10. Wells'Built Museum, 511 W. South St., wellsbuilt.org

Sol Cafe at Ember: The Black Out: Juneteenth Celebration

An R&B party with Sol Cafe and DJ Nasty 305 from Miami. Formal attire is required and food is available until 11 p.m. 10 p.m., $10-$100. Ember, 42 W. Central Boulevard, facebook.com/emberorlando

Saturday, June 19:

Annual Juneteenth Celebration: Knowing, Remembering and Shifting the Narrative

Guest speakers, live performances and local food trucks feature in this event brought to you by the Hannibal Square Heritage Center, Winter Park Public Library and Winter Park Parks and Recreation. 10 a.m., free. Winter Park Community Center, 721 W. New England Ave., Winter Park, hannibalsquareheritagecenter.org

Black Wall Street: The Juneteenth Remix

Presented by "This Ain't That" to commemorate Black Wall Street, a safe space for the Black community 100 years ago. The event features six DJs, four clubs and 50 small Black-owned businesses vending their wares. 4 p.m., $10-$40. Wall Street Plaza, Wall and Court streets, eventbrite.com

Facets of Freedom: A Celebration of Juneteenth

Celebrate the importance of Juneteenth with this showcase of the talents of Black Theatre Girl Magic and other Black and Brown performers from the Central Florida area. All donations and profits go to support Black and Brown women in the arts. 6 p.m., $20. Nan's Place, 142 South Swoope Ave., Maitland, linktr.ee/btgm

HUSH Society: Juneteenth Celebration

Music courtesy DJ Dalastmo, complimentary food from Jesse's Rib Shack, sports on multiple screens and $120 for selected premium bottles. 8 p.m., free-$120. Novelty at 101, 101 South Eola Drive, facebook.com/noveltyorlando

Juneteenth Celebration!

Winter Haven celebrates African American history and culture at this festival with music, education, kids' fitness challenges and more. 1 p.m., free. Lake Maude Nature Park, Winter Haven, mywinterhaven.com

Juneteenth Celebration at the Bronze Kingdom

The Bronze Kingdom Museum invites the community to celebrate Juneteenth with live entertainment and local vendors. The event is free, but discounted museum tickets are available to discover unique artworks from the African continent. 10 a.m., free. Bronze Kingdom Museum, 6464 International Drive, bronzekingdom.com

Juneteenth Freedom Day

Celebrate with a two-hour painting session led by Ashley Craft in addition to a short production of "Freedom Delayed" by Black Barb'z Entertainment and Community Outreach Inc. 7 p.m., $45. 6700 Conroy Windermere Road, paintingwithatwist.com

Juneteenth Freedom Day: Comedy Grove

An evening of comedy, music and good food featuring Tae, Jerry McCarter, Genesis and Desmond Atkins. 7:30 p.m., $10-$90. The Love Bar & Restaurant, 7769 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, facebook.com/thelovebarandrestaruant

Juneteenth in the Preserve

Celebrate freedom, family and heritage on Juneteenth with music, activities for the kids, and plenty of opportunities to support local businesses with shopping and eating aplenty. Registration required. Noon, free. Preserve at Crown Point, Stonegate Drive, Ocoee, eventbrite.com

Juneteenth on Sanford Avenue

Did you know this avenue used to be Sanford's Black business district? On June 19, Sanford Avenue will be closed between Sixth and Fifth streets. There will be live performances, a BBQ cookout, special guests and keynote speaker Dr. Alzo Reddick. 11 a.m., free. Shantell's, 503 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford, sanford365.com

Juneteenth Rally

Faith in Florida hosts a community rally in honor of Juneteenth. Attendees can expect free food, great fellowship, entertainment from DJ Young 1NE and a voter registration drive. 3 p.m., free. The CLIC House, 9401 W. Colonial Drive, Ocoee, facebook.com/faithinflorida

Kissimmee Juneteenth Festival

Family event celebrating community, culture and unity. 10 a.m., free. Kissimmee Lakefront Park, 201 Lakeview Drive, Kissimmee, kissimmee.gov

Lunch and Learn: A BTGM Juneteenth event for Kids & Families

Little ones from any age are welcome to this story time with books about Juneteenth, acceptance and loving ourselves. Face paint, music and free food on offer. Pre-registration recommended. Noon, free. Orlando Repertory Theatre, 1001 East Princeton St., facebook.com/orlandorep

Melanin: A Good Evening Juneteenth Event

The dress code is 50 shades of brown as attendees celebrate Black independence. 7 p.m., $10-$225. Courtyard 390, 390 North Orange Ave., facebook.com/courtyard390

Unity Juneteenth Celebration: Black Excellence: A State of Mind

A celebration of Juneteenth and Caribbean American Heritage Month and African American Music Month with live musical performances. An evening devoted to connecting with, developing and cherishing Black excellence. Registration required for this free online event. Noon, free. unityjuneteenth.eventbrite.com