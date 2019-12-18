Cavo’s Bar & Kitchen soft opened in Thornton Park, Bao’s Castle will open in Sodo and more Orlando restaurant news 

OPENINGS

Cavo's Bar & Kitchen, the latest concept to give it a go in the space that's seen a slew of restaurants from Midnight Blue to Truck Stop to, most recently, Felipe Rodriguez Tequila House, has soft opened in Thornton Park. The sports bar serves cocktails and "Northeast-influenced cuisine" like cheesesteaks, Italian sandwiches, wings and more ... Bao's Castle will open inside the Sodo Shopping Center next door to Gator's Dockside at the end of February. In addition to bao, they'll serve beer and wine ... Local hibachi and sushi outfit Kyoto Sushi & Grill will open next summer in the space recently vacated by Baja Burrito Kitchen in the Colonial Plaza ... Look for Baja Fresh Mexican Grill and Built Custom Burgers to open inside the new travel plaza on the south entrance of the Orlando International Airport ... Taqueria Las Cazuelas has opened in the space recently vacated by Gyroville at 10360 E. Colonial Drive ... Kona Poke has opened its second area location, this one in Sanford at 1813 WP Ball Blvd. The first Kona Poke opened on Wheelhouse Lane in Lake Mary about a year ago ... Sonny's BBQ in Apopka has reopened in a 5,900-square-foot space with a new look complete with modern lighting, seating and decor.

CLOSINGS

After 37 years in business, Kim Wu Chinese Restaurant on Kirkman Road will close permanently at the end of January ... Graffiti Junktion on Church Street has also closed.

NEWS

Tony Mantuano, the James Beard Award-winning chef and face of Terralina Crafted Italian in Disney Springs, is no longer associated with the Disney Springs restaurant or its parent company, Levy Restaurants. In fact, Mantuano has left his Chicago restaurant Spiaggia and has moved to Italy ... Cress Restaurant's Hari Pulapaka and his wife, Jenneffer, have been invited to cook at the venerable James Beard House in anticipation of their forthcoming cookbook Sinfully Vegetarian. Visit jamesbeard.org/events for more ... Jinya Ramen Bar is serving its winter ramen called Tokyo Tonkotsu now through Feb. 29. The ramen is made with pork broth, pork chashu, green onion, kikurage, onion, seasoned egg and thin ramen noodles.

EVENTS

Sushi Pop in Oviedo celebrates its ninth anniversary with a special bash on Saturday, Dec. 28. On Dec. 30, they'll host a nine-course Chef's Omakase for $99 with seatings at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Go to squareup.com/store/sushi-pop for tickets.

