August 28, 2019

CatVideoFest, One Minute Film Festival, 'Lawrence of Arabia,' and more Orlando movie events this week 

CatVideoFest Screening of cat videos. Proceeds benefit Pet Rescue by Judy. Sunday, 1 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

The Farewell A Chinese family discovers their grandmother has only a short while left to live and decide to keep her in the dark, scheduling a wedding to gather before she dies. Continuing; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Lawrence of Arabia Special screening of David Lean's 1962 epic about a World War I British officer who unites rival Arab tribes to fight against a common enemy. Sunday, 1 & 6 pm; multiple locations; $12.50; fathomevents.com.

My Neighbor Totoro Two young girls, Satsuki and Mei, move with their father to a new house in the countryside. But country life is not so simple as it seems, as they soon discover the house and nearby woods are full of strange and delightful creatures. Wednesday, 7 pm; multiple locations; $12.50; fathomevents.com.

The Nightingale Film by Jennifer Kent about a woman who travels through 19th-century Australia seeking revenge on a military officer. Continuing; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

One Minute Film Festival Enjoy a screening of one-minute films that capture the world we love to live in. Coffee and donuts provided for attendees, while supplies last. Saturday, 11 am; Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.; free; 407-835-7323; ocls.info.

When They See Us Watch party & discussion screening of the film about five black and Latino men who were wrongly convicted of a brutal crime as teenagers, followed by a discussion about race relations in the judicial system. Sunday, 5:30 pm; DaJen Eats, 323 E. Kennedy Blvd., Eatonville; free; 407-775-5791; dajeneats.com.

This story is from the Aug. 28, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.

